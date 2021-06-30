‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’: The Novel Reveals What Happened to Cliff Booth’s Wife

Beware SPOILERS!

* This article contains spoilers for the ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’ novel

It has been almost two years since Quentin Tarantino released what so far is his last film, ‘Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Although the film was well received, both in terms of audiences and awards, there were certain aspects that remained unresolved. One of them is what really happened to Brad Pitt’s wife. Well, those who were left wanting answers are in luck. The novel based on said film, written by the director himself, has just been published, which is not limited exclusively to telling the same as in the film but goes further, expanding certain plots or aspects that were left unresolved. Therefore, it is not a simple novelization of the film, but it is revealed as a new experience that complements the viewing of it.

Remember that the movie sows doubt on whether the character of Cliff Booth (who earned Brad Pitt his first Oscar as a performer) actually murdered his wife. The only time the film makes explicit mention of this event is in a flashback in which we see Pitt’s character arguing with his wife on a boat. It barely lasts a few seconds but we can clearly see how Cliff Booth maintains a somewhat irascible posture, capable perhaps of doing anything. This short scene ends without giving us much time to digest what really happened.

Shortly after, we are told that Booth’s wife is dead, but there is talk of an accident. This, coupled with a bad reputation that haunts the character, It is something that made many think about whether he had really murdered his wife.

Murder or accident?

Tarantino himself has finally decided to solve this mystery, in the novel that has just been published, considering this matter already settled. In this one, as Slashfilm collects, it is told how the character of Cliff Booth did murder his wife. The director narrates in all kinds of details how this event was, from the moment he shoots her, splitting her in half, until she finally dies. Tarantino describes how before finally passing away, the woman remained alive for seven hours, while Booth, repentant, tries to rebuild his body. As stated in the novel: “In those seven hours, they reviewed their entire life together.”

Cliff says it was an accident, something that turned out to be credible, allowing the character to get away with murdering his wife. Thus, this question that intrigued many is resolved, in words written by Tarantino himself. However, there will be those who prefer to continue to stay with the ambiguity present in the film, which gave the character of Pitt a truly enigmatic aura.