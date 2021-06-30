Once upon a time in … Hollywood: Tarantino defends the Bruce Lee scene and says he had no respect for American stuntmen – .

Although almost two years have passed since the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – 94%, the film by prominent director Quentin Tarantino (The 8 Most Hated – 75%, Django No Chains – 87%) continues to give a lot to talk about, especially when it comes to the controversial Bruce Lee scene, because while for some it was very good, for others it was a total lack of respect for the deceased interpreter.

Shannon Lee, Bruce’s daughter, condemned Tarantino for his ‘irresponsible’ portrayal of the martial arts icon and said the film created negative opinions about her father. In this regard, in a new discussion about said scene, during Tarantino’s appearance in The Joe Rogan Experience To promote the novel of the newly released film, the director pointed out that the criticism of Lee’s daughter is the only one that seems valid and even natural (via IndieWire).

The scene is so controversial that according to information released at the time of the film’s release, it was the reason China refused to release the film in theaters unless it was removed, to which the director he refused. While the filmmaker may sympathize with Shannon Lee for being upset with the vision of Once upon a time in … Hollywood About his father, Tarantino challenged anyone else who has a problem.

Where I come from is that I can understand that your daughter has a problem with that. It’s his damn father. I understand. But no one else, oh, let them rot!

The filmmaker explained that it makes sense that Bruce Lee lost the fight against Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, when the latter cheated on him, as hand-to-hand combat is Cliff’s specialty. If instead they had met in a martial arts tournament at Madison Square Garden, the stunt double would have no chance. However, as Tarantino clarified, as an assassin who has killed men before in a jungle, Cliff would kill Bruce Lee. Also, the filmmaker said that the new novel shows the moment when Bruce is aware that Cliff is adopting a military combat posture and that is when he realizes that he is a murderer. The book reads the following:

Bruce really didn’t want to hurt Cliff. I just wanted to show it. But Cliff wanted to hurt Bruce. If crashing him into that car had screwed up his back and neck for the rest of his life, Cliff would have been fine with that.

During the conversation between Tarantino and Rogan about the controversial scene, the filmmaker talked about Lee’s relationship with the American martial artist, professional wrestler and choreographer. Gene LeBell in real life and explained that Hollywood stuntmen hated working with Bruce because he didn’t respect them.

The stuntmen hated Bruce on The Green Hornet. It’s in Matthew Polly’s book [‘Bruce Lee: A Life’] and it has always been known. That’s why they brought in Gene LeBell, to teach Bruce respect for American doubles. Bruce didn’t respect American stuntmen, he always kicked them. It’s called tagging when you hit a real stuntman. He was always marking them with his feet and his fist and it got to the point where they refused to work with him. He had nothing but a lack of respect for American stuntmen. It was probably like, ‘Oh, they’re just not good enough … I want it to look real!’ But stuntmen don’t like that. That is unprofessional.

