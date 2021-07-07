Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Tarantino Cut the Scene He and DiCaprio Loved Most – Tomatazos

A few days ago the first Quentin Tarantino novel was published. It is neither more nor less than a novelization of Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood – 94%]. The novel expands on what we saw in the novel while restructuring the entire story. Something that will particularly interest fans of the film is that in the book we are going to find scenes that were not seen in the film. Some are new and others were going to be, but Tarantino decided to cut them in the editing room. In fact, before its publication a trailer of the novel was released in which material that was not in the film could be seen. Several scenes, actually. One of them was very fond of Tarantino.

The director just revealed that a particular scene he removed from the tape was his favorite and Leonardo DiCaprio’s. The director just appeared on the ReelBlend podcast and there he revealed that his favorite scene from his script had to be cut. It’s a phone call between Rick Dalton and child actress Trudi Fraser. The scene can be seen in the trailer of the novel.

It’s interesting to know that he had to remove a scene that he had become fond of, but it’s even more interesting to know that everyone involved cried while filming it:

That was my favorite scene from the script. So the idea that it wasn’t going to be in the movie was unimaginable. I think it was also Leo’s favorite scene that he shot. We were crying. It was the only time… I get teary-eyed from time to time, when I’m filming that scene against that one. But that thing, I mean, Julia was crying every time we finished a take.

In that podcast, he explained that it is not unusual to have to eliminate good scenes from a movie for reasons of the length of the film: “Temporality is imposed on the cut. If the scene is beyond that temporality, then no matter how good it is, it is going to have to go.

He didn’t just use this as a reason; He explained in detail why he had to eliminate it very reluctantly:

The reason it is not on the tape has two parts. It seemed like an ending to the movie, which was fine in the script, because in it I saw everything that happened in February as part of a three-act structure. And the things that happened on the night of the murder as an epilogue. But that was the wrong way to think about it. Once we started putting the film together, the things that happened in August were no longer an epilogue. They were now the third actor. We had to see it that way. When we started work on the assembly we realized that after the Spahn Ranch, the February section was ending. You couldn’t go back from that point. That was the end of it. And now you couldn’t finish them just with the Spahn Ranch. So the thing is, after the Spahn Ranch, we had to finish February as fast as we could. And once we did, we’d head straight into August.

The good thing is that we don’t have to imagine what the scene was going to be like because it’s included in the novel. It is interesting to have the opportunity to see an expanded version of a movie that is not a four hour version of the director of the original film. It is interesting that it is a novel written by himself of 285 pages. There’s no denying that Tarantino fans should pick up that novel. He’s been compared to Elmore Leonard and that’s really good.

