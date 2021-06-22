Once upon a time in Hollywood: novel will reveal Cliff’s enigmatic past – Tomatazos

It’s been two years since Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood – 94% debuted in theaters. That’s no reason not to know more about that 1969 alternate history. Director Quentin Tarantino prepared a novel version of the story that will go deeper than what we saw in the movie. One of the elements that will be enriched is the character of Brad Pitt, the double of risks called Cliff Booth.

In an interview with Pure Cinema Podcast, Quentin Tarantino revealed that one of the benefits of reading the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel is that we will get to know more about Cliff Booth, the character of Brad Pitt. Since in the film we really know very little about its origin or past, the free will finally solve any doubts that the public has had about the double risk that helps to end the Manson Family:

In the movie Cliff is a real enigma, you wonder what is going on with this guy. One of the things the book does is that it has separate chapters that tell you about it. There’s a whole passage about Cliff’s past. He travels back in time and tells you about Cliff at the time Then he continues with the story and there is another chapter that goes back in time and gives an account of Cliff’s past.

In case you don’t remember, in the film Cliff is a stunt double for Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a movie actor who is struggling to pursue his profession and the offers he has received to do a television show. It is Booth who for the first time meets one of the girls who lives on Charles Manson’s ranch, who is going to explore and what puts him in the sights of his dangerous followers.

In the film we are told that something strange happened between Cliff and his ex-wife, whom he allegedly murdered. This is never clarified. What is known is that he is an excellent martial artist, as he manages to catch up with Bruce Lee during an encounter between the two off-set. Likewise, he is reported to be a veteran of the Korean War and that is where he got his brash personality. Perhaps this will be reviewed more fully in the novel.

The character is one that fascinated critics as well as fans of the filmmaker. Not surprisingly, for his performance Pitt ended up taking the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2020, his first golden statuette as an actor. The director and filmmaker has promised that the novel will be a reimagining of the story that we saw in the film, and of which it is known, a lot of material was left out of the cut that we could see in theaters.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel – 94% will be published on June 29, so it’s not that long to know what’s behind Booth. It is the director’s most recent project, who has previously said that he will stop making movies after his 10th installment, putting him on a movie before he stops working. However, it is known that he has other literary projects in mind and will continue to publish books.

