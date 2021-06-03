Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel will be very different from the movie, says Quentin Tarantino

In 2019, Quentin Tarantino premiered Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood – 94%, his ninth film, generating positive comments from critics and the general public. The delivery fetched $ 374 million worldwide, a pretty good figure considering its budget. Time has passed but it seems that the filmmaker has not finished with that story yet. Through the podcast Pure Cinema (via IndieWire), the filmmaker talks about the novelization of his film that he will put on sale very soon; declares that the material will not be the same as observed on the screen.

During the 160 minutes it lasts Once upon a time in hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt take on the role of Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, a pair of friends trying to find their place in the film industry of the sixties. Their lives take unexpected turns due to their connection to Sharon Tate, a beautiful rising actress who also happens to be Roman Polanski’s wife. Although at first the film may not be as Tarantinesque as many expected, the last quarter returns what makes the director so special, the brutal and violent.

For Pure Cinema Podcast, Quentin Tarantino shares very interesting details about the novelization of his film:

It’s not just me taking the script and then breaking it down into a novelistic form. I re-told the story as a novel. So it’s not like, ‘Oh, okay, well, he obviously had a few scenes left over, so he just took the script, made it novel, and added some extra scenes.’ It was a complete rethinking of the whole story and not just a rethinking in terms of casting a few scenes that were left out of the cutting room. But I did a lot of research.

But although Once upon a time in hollywood It was a huge success, neither the film nor the director were far from controversial in 2019. During a press conference, a journalist questioned Tarantino about the shortage of dialogue and screen time granted to Margot Robbie, but the filmmaker quickly refused. to accept the idea proposed by the reporter; Robbie had to come out in defense of the film by ensuring that his participation in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of his entire career. The director also revealed on the podcast that novelization has allowed him to explore his characters more and better.

I worked [la novela] for five years so there was so much that I wrote and explored that I hadn’t even written because there was no way it would appear in the movie, but it was edification, it made me understand the characters, it made me learn things about them. I am trying to tell a novel version of these characters. If the book existed first, then the movie would be me adapting that material. Do you know how to take an unwieldy novel and try to turn it into a movie? Well, for me, the movie is that. This is the unwieldy version of the movie.

Without a doubt, one of the most beloved characters of Once upon a time in hollywood is Cliff Booth, played by Pitt. The mystery surrounding the life of the stuntman is deep, and the novelization will allow us to learn much more about him. The public was delighted with him after that scene in which he confronts Manson’s followers under the influence of LSD with the help of his adorable pet, Brandy.

In the movie, Cliff is a real conundrum, you think, what’s the deal with this guy? And one of the things in the book is that there are isolated chapters that tell you that this whole chapter will be about Cliff’s past. Go back to the past to tell you about Cliff right now. And then you move on with the normal execution of the story and there is another chapter that goes back in time and tells you about Cliff’s past. And each isolated chapter that deals only with Cliff’s past is like a strange little pulp novel in itself starring Cliff.

