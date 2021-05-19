“Once I had to drop my pants because they confused me with a girl”

Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez were the guests of this Tuesday at El hormiguero, where they came to present their new play, The pillow man, by Martin McDonagh, and which they will perform at the Madrid Canal Theaters from May 21.

“It’s black English humor, the text is terrific and well worth seeing”Cuesta said about the play he stars in with Gómez, adding: “The pre-sale is going so well that we will be there until June 20 instead of until June 13.”

After commenting on some details of the work, Pablo Motos addressed the actor (who surprised the presenter with his thick beard), to which viewers have been able to see him grow as the seasons of Cuéntame qué happened: “Ricardo, when you were little you were mistaken for a girl, right?”.

To which the actor replied laughing about his childhood that “My childhood is on RTVE à la carte, you can see it in its entirety”. And he affirmed that “in the urbanization where he lived there was a bank and the same ladies were always sitting spending the afternoon.”

Belén Cuesta and Ricardo Gómez, in ‘El hormiguero’ ATRESMEDIA

“When I came home from school with my brother, Every day they told me, because of my long blond hair, that I was a very pretty girl“commented the actor about his neighbors.” With my five or six years I told my brother that I was not a girl and that, if I could answer them, but he told me to leave them, “Gomez recalled.

“But they kept telling me and there was a day that I couldn’t help it, I dropped my pants and told them I wasn’t a girl”, narrated the guest of the program. “No!”, Exclaimed Motos when listening to him.

After the laughter of his partner, the Valencian and the public present in the stands of the Antena 3 space, Motos replied: “And you told them: Even though I’m not from Tudela, look what asparagus I have …”. But the actor pointed out that “What I remember the most of that day is my brother’s collejón”.