Once again, Julio Preciado was close to losing his life

The famous Sinaloan musician Julio Preciado has been involved in a series of serious health problems; a few years here. We know well that the singer has been very close to even losing his own life, because the ills that afflict him are delicate and quite serious.

First of all, it is necessary to mention that a few months ago, he underwent a kidney transplant that was donated by his daughter YulianaNow, a few weeks ago, “El Gigante de la Banda” commented that he was going to undergo another surgical procedure again.

Although, the one on this particular occasion would be about the famous gastric sleeve, all in order to improve your quality of life and therefore your health in general, however, this could not be carried out, then we will tell you the details.

The fact was recently notified by the same Julio Preciado in an exclusive interview with important entertainment media in our country.

Said musician of the Mexican regional He commented that, he was already undergoing treatment with a drug that should be taken five days before the aforementioned surgery in order to satisfy hunger, because due to the surgery he should not consume any type of solid food.

So, one day before SurgeryDue to shortages in one pharmacy, they had to go to another in search of their prescribed medication. When they found it, they took their respective generic pill that was in contrast to the medications they take to maintain their transplant.

In this way he expressed it: “One day at dawn I had saturation at 60, 70, pressure at 190, that is, I was dying … The doctors told me that they had to keep me under observation for three or four hours” he commented. the singer.

In the same way, he continued: “but the reaction will last three to four days in your body… I said no way are we going to hold on, we are going to have to do all the studies again to see if there is no harm left to you there… ”.

In addition to this, Easter arrived, so his doctors are going to rest and could not operate on him, so, the singer mentioned that there is no harm that does not come, so he will spend these days with his family, that yes, without leaving home, to avoid any type of contagion in terms of the global health contingency.

In addition, he made a little joke, saying that, if he had already been battling for so many years with his obesity and his health problems caused by it, a few more days, it would not be a big difference, so he would simply wait patiently.

It seems necessary to remember that 2020 was a complicated year for many people, including the famous Julio Preciado, since he had to go to the hospital on several occasions and even be hospitalized due to health problems that he presented.

Pneumonia, an abscess in the testicles and a kidney transplant, mainly, however, just over a month ago, the musician revealed that he also contracted dengue.

In an interview with a renowned program, the singer revealed that a month ago he had to go to the hospital because he caught dengue, a condition that made him incur many expenses, in addition to those he had previously made for his stays in the hospital.

Although, he really did not make much of a fuss with this situation, as he stated that he did not want his loyal fans to be worrying so much about him, so he decided to keep the secret and only his family was the one who found out about this fact.