Once again, Chiquis Rivera raises his shirt, lowers his pants and almost shows the rear



Chiquis Rivera raised his shirt again and lowered his pants but almost showed the rear.

Photo: Alexander Tamargo. / Getty Images

There is a lot of controversy around Chiquis Rivera, but not because of its sounded divorce from Lorenzo Méndez but for having said that he achieved that bee waistband taking water with lemon because, according to her, it burns fat. Let’s remember that after I bragged her tiny waist, the program “Gossip No Like” assured that the singer is lying and that he would have gone to Tijuana to get a liposeculture.

After that, the Grammy winner appeared on her Instagram drinking the lemon water itself. He also added: “It is not that you drink the water and now …”. He recommended taking care of yourself, eating healthy and exercising. He also said that his abdomen is not as he would like because he has been drinking a little more alcohol and, as we already know, that inflames.

In the program Tell me what you know They did an analysis of the singer’s body and compared images of her when a paparazzi took some photos of her vacation in Tulum and published them without editing. Jorge Bernal assured that Chiquis is a beautiful woman and that has its curves. Lucho Borrego said that they have practically bullied him for talking about his body. Vannesa Claudio, for her part, assured that after the video where you drink the lemon water He published another eating story: “… I think everyone should do what they preach.”

The truth is that, just a few days ago and after the criticism she received where they assured that she had undergone surgery, she herself said that she has the waist for which she has worked. She takes supplements daily, watches her diet, and is exercising a lot.

On the other hand, rumors of his supposed relationship with photographer Emilio Sánchez, who also works with the singer and friend of Chiquis, Becky G. So far no one has commented on the matter. But they have appeared in some photographs on social networks together in the company of friends. Several media even assured that the gentleman in question would have traveled to Miami, while Chiquis appeared in the show “Ellas y su Música” organized by Latin Grammy.

The truth is that, with liposculpture or with lemon water, Chiquis has always been considered a beautiful woman and an icon among Hispanic artists.

Keep reading:

Ariana Grande’s friends say she is delighted and happy in her new married life