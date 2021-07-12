Onana, about to be a Lyon player

07/11/2021

While serving his current sanction for doping until November, André Onana her suitcases are ready to leave Amsterdam for a French destination. His new club, Olympique de Lyon, has practically closed the business according to reports from the French newspaper ‘L’Equipe’.

Peter Bosz, coach of the French club, has in mind a football project associated with possession football, a strategy in which a skillful goalkeeper with his feet is vital. According to the aforementioned French media, the Dutch coach On his arrival he requested the signing of Onana, whom he considers one of the best in Europe in this field.

Brilliant in the 2018-2019 Champions League and followed for several years by the most important teams on the continent, Onana suffered a severe blow in February this year when He received a sanction for using the substance ‘furosemide’, found in his urine in a control in October 2020.

The soccer player explained during the hearing that this substance was in his body due to an error made by his wife, who involuntarily deposited her pills in the soccer player’s medicine box. However, the suspension did not disappear, although it was lowered. He will be able to return to training in September and play official matches on November 4.