Ona Carbonell will be the face of the new Mazda MX-30

Collaborations between brands and athletes are common, starting with competition teams. Finding a consistent and natural alliance requires being aware of both parties’ life philosophies, their expectations, and their careers. Ona Carbonell, the Spanish swimmer with the most medals in the history of the swimming world championships, teams up with Mazda on its path to electrification. The Olympic medalist thus becomes the image and ambassador of her first zero-emission model, the Mazda MX-30. At the event that staged this collaboration, Carbonell was able to give his first impressions at the wheel of this urbanite with avant-garde design.

Ona Carbonell has spent almost as much time standing as she has underwater. His involvement with this medium has helped him to be aware of its importance, beyond sports and competition. Carbonell’s defense of the environment is known and, from the first moment that the collaboration was raised, the swimmer recognized the concept of 360º sustainability of the Mazda MX-30. Its real autonomy, of about 160 kilometers, and its 143 hp electric motor They will be very useful to move through the traffic of your city comfortably and quietly.