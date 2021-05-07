Ona Carbonell joins the jury of the II Iberdrola SuperA Awards

05/07/2021 at 1:37 PM CEST

The II Edition of the Iberdrola SuperA Awards will feature the captain of the Spanish synchronized swimming team and a double Olympic medal, Ona Carbonell, on the jury of honor that will select the winning projects. Carbonell, “athlete, woman and mother & rdquor ;, highlighted“ the honor represented by participating in awards that promote the empowerment of women through sport & rdquor ;. “We are improving in society and in sports, but there is still a long way to go and these initiatives are key to accelerating it& rdquor ;, has pointed out

“At Iberdrola, in addition to promoting the successes of Spanish sport, we are committed to promoting the sport practiced by women with the conviction that, through our actions in this area, we are fighting for equal opportunities. The reception of this second edition of the SuperA Awards reaffirms our commitment to the challenge of contributing to the personal and professional development of girls and young people & rdquor;, underlines Juan Luis Aguirrezabal, Director of Brand, Advertising and Global Sponsorship of Iberdrola.

Iberdrola’s drive is key, therefore, for advance towards real equality between men and women in sport and in society, one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the UN 2030 Agenda. In 2016, the company became the first company to make a firm commitment in this regard and currently supports 16 federations, names 22 leagues, all of them top-flight, and 35 other competitions.

Successes reaped

As Ona Carbonell explains, “Spanish athletes have been achieving success for many years and thanks to this we are given more visibility and are endowed with more resources. Thanks to these resources, we can get more medals, better quarries there are, more licenses & mldr; Before, the referents of all the boys and girls were always male athletes, but now they can have as idols Lydia Valentín, Mireia Belmonte, Carolina Marín & mldr; & rdquor ;.

Ona Carbonell: “I am an athlete, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am competing and I know how important it is to have initiatives that help promote the role of women in sport & rdquor;

Precisely Marín, Olympic champion and three-time world champion of badminton is one of the great figures of the sport who repeats in the jury of honor of the SuperA Awards for the second year and that, together with Carbonell, they will have in their hands the responsibility of recognizing the six winning projects. Along with them will be Amanda Sampedro, Conchita Martínez, Javier Fernández, Jesús Carballo, Teresa Perales, Sandra Sánchez, Talant Dujshebaev, Silvia Navarro, Marta Arce and former national soccer selector Vicente del Bosque. Also the sports journalists Paloma del Río and Manu Carreño.

Vicente del Bosque during the delivery of the awards of the 1st edition of the awards organized by Iberdrola.

| File

Winning projects in 2020

On April 30, the deadline for submitting candidatures for the second edition of these awards was closed and 690 initiatives aligned with the objectives of the awards have been counted. This is a third more than in 2020, the edition in which the MAAVI Foundation Club de Fútbol (Andalusia) projects were winners; Promotion of Gender Equality (Castilla y León); Woman, life and sport (Zaragoza); Much to do (Castilla-La Mancha); FUTFEM.COM and Juntas Venceremos.

The SuperA Awards, endowed with 50,000 euros for each winner, include this year a new category in terms of caring for the environment within the sports field (SuperA Sustainability). The remaining five categories recognize the promotion of grassroots sports among girls up to 16 years of age (SuperA Base); help for the incorporation of women into the competition (SuperA Competition); the inclusion of women with special abilities to practice sports (SuperA Inclusion); the integration of women into society through sport (SuperA Social) and increasing the visibility of sport practiced by women (SuperA Difusión).