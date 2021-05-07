Ona Carbonell joins the jury of the Iberdrola SuperA Awards

05/06/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

Ona Carbonell, great star of Spanish artistic swimming, joins the jury of honor for the second edition of the SuperA Awards, with which Iberdrola will recognize the best projects in favor of gender equality.

The company reported this Thursday in a statement that the Olympic medalist will be a member of the jury of honor that will select the six winning proposals, together with Amanda Sampedro, Carolina Marín, Conchita Martinez, Javier Fernández, Jesús Carballo, Manu Carreño, Marta Arce, Paloma del Río, Sandra Sánchez, Silvia Navarro, Talant Dujshebaev, Teresa Perales and Vicente del Bosque.

Ona Carbonell assured that it is an “honor” for her to participate in the “SuperA Awards, which promote the empowerment of women through sports”. “I am an athlete, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am competing and I know how important it is to have initiatives that help promote the role of women in sport. We are improving in society and in sports, but there is still a long way to go. and these initiatives are key to accelerating it, “he said.

Iberdrola has received a total of 690 applications, almost a third more than in 2020, for the second edition of the SuperA Awards, which will provide 50,000 euros to six initiatives related to the promotion of grassroots sports among girls up to 16 years of age (SuperA Base); help for the incorporation of women into the competition (SuperA Competition); the inclusion of women with special abilities to practice sports (SuperA Inclusion); the integration of women in society through sports (SuperA Social); increasing the visibility of women’s sport (SuperA Difusión); and sustainable development and care for the environment within the sports field (SuperA Sustainability).

With 690 applications submitted, almost a third more than in 2020, the II edition consolidates the interest of federated athletes, sports associations and clubs, national and regional federations, schools, institutes and various public and private entities to get involved in the initiative.

“At Iberdrola, in addition to promoting the successes of Spanish sport, we are committed to promoting women’s sport with the conviction that, through our actions in this area, we fight for equal opportunities. The reception of this second edition of the SuperA Awards reaffirms our commitment to the challenge of contributing to the personal and professional development of girls and young people, “said the company’s Director of Brand, Advertising and Global Sponsorship, Juan Luís Aguirrezabal.