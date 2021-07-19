Ona Carbonell immerses herself in the lives of five legends of Spanish women’s sports in ‘Synchronized’

Regular on every podium at the international level, Spanish sport has in its ranks a selection of women who are an example inside and outside the competition. They perfectly embody and instill the values ​​of sport and the culture of effort to achieve success in each of their fields. They are the best at their thing and the public will be able to learn more about their day-to-day life in ‘Synchronized’, a new series presented by Ona Carbonell that recently premiered on Eurosport.

Throughout five episodes, this CaixaBank production broadcast by the Veo TV channel allows the public to know first-hand the preparation, experiences, objectives, camaraderie, improvement, sacrifice and the moments that marked the careers of five legends of Spanish sports. Lydia Valentín, Eva Moral, Laia Palau, Maica García and Mapi León are the five protagonists of ‘Synchronized’, a new program where the double Olympic medalist Ona Carbonell shares a whole day with each of these elite athletes, four Olympic athletes and a female Champions League champion.

A cast full of champions

Tokyo 2020

Athletics | Saúl Ordóñez: “I want to be competitive in Tokyo, not just go to go”

19 HOURS AGO

Ona Carbonell, One of the great figures of Spanish sport, she is the captain of the Spanish synchronized swimming team. Double Olympic medalist, European champion and World champion, Ona will share with the five protagonists of ‘Synchronized’ behind-the-scenes moments of the day-to-day life of elite sport and the need to achieve equality in sport and for total visibility. Accustomed to performing choreographies under water, Ona Carbonell takes the helm of the program as a host to get to know better the great athletes who represent Spain at an international level.

Laia Palau: Captain of the Spanish basketball team since 2014 and Spanish player with the most number of caps, Laia is the first of the protagonists of ‘Synchronized’. A member of Uni Girona, Laia Palau has up to twelve medals between the European Championships, the World Championships and the Olympic Games. Gold at the 2017 and 2019 Europeans or silver at Rio 2016 are just some of Laia Palau’s latest great achievements.

Synchronized: Ona Carbonell visits Laia Palau

Lydia Valentin: Gold in London 2012, two-time world champion, four-time European champion and 2016 Royal Order of Sporting Merit Gold Medal, Lydia will be in the running for her fourth Olympic medal at this year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics. An icon of Spanish sport, Lydia embodies the values ​​of sport and the sacrifice that lies behind great sporting achievements worldwide.

Synchronized: Ona Carbonell visits Lydia Valentín

Eva Moral: The triathlete who will mark a before and after in Tokyo. At 35, Eva is a great reference in terms of fighting and overcoming in the world of Paralympic sport. A new protagonist of ‘Synchronized’ who will share with the audience a story that marks and identifies the great legends of sport. In 2013, during a cycle tour, Eva suffered an accident that changed her life. Despite the physical consequences that she has had to live with since then, Eva never gave up and kept fighting to practice her passion. The search for her impossibilities has led her to be the European Paralympic triathlon champion, on one occasion, and runner-up, on two occasions. Tokyo is your next target.

Synchronized: Ona Carbonell visits Eva Moral

Mapi Leon: FC Barcelona’s defense with the ‘4’ on his back, Mapi, in addition to being a fundamental pillar of the team, is also an absolute hospitalization since 2016. Among his great achievements are three Leagues, four Copa del Reina, Champion of the Spanish Super Cup and Champion of the Women’s Champions League. In ‘Synchronized’ Mapi León will share her experiences from the camaraderie and rivalry that exists in a sport like soccer.

Synchronized: Ona Carbonell visits Mapi León

Maica Garcia: Water and water polo are his passions. Maica García is the fifth protagonist of ‘Synchronized’, where the Eurosport audience will be able to know in the words of Maica herself the pressure and effort that have accompanied her during all her career years. A multitude of challenges and dreams are those that Maica has fulfilled as a professional, becoming European champion, World champion and Olympic runner-up within her extensive record.

Synchronized: Ona Carbonell visits Maica García

Tokyo 2020

The Spanish Olympic team arrives in Tokyo five days before the Games

21 HOURS AGO

Tokyo 2020

The Spanish Olympic team arrives in Tokyo five days before the Games

A DAY AGO