Ona Carbonell denounces the impossibility of reconciling as a mother and an athlete during the Olympics

Ona Carbonell, Olympic medalist with the Spanish synchronized swimming team, with which she will compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games, has posted a message on her social networks denouncing the impossibility of reconciling her role as mother and athlete during the Olympic event.

Carbonell reveals that “Despite the appearance of some news that suggested the possibility that athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied by our infants or young children, we have been informed by the organizing entities of some extremely drastic measures that make this option impossible to my”.

Ona has confirmed that “After receiving countless expressions of support and encouragement to go to Tokyo with Kai, I wanted to express my disappointment and disappointment that I will finally have to travel without him. Our only possibility is to wait for the end of this pandemic for normality to return, and with it the necessary measures to make reconciliation with the family and elite sports during a competition easier for everyone “.

