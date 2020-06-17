The Spanish swimmer Ona Carbonell He is going through a great moment on a personal level. The swimmer wanted to share with her followers Instagram the progress of her pregnancy through a photograph on the beach. A snapshot with the sea in the background, in which we already see a bulging tummy of which the Catalan is most proud.

In addition, you can see how happy she is that everything is going well in her pregnancy and the state of pregnancy that indicates that there will not be many weeks left to give birth to her first child.

During this confinement, Ona has been most active on social networks, letting you discover how your day to day is. And is that winner of ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ He has shared with his followers not only the progress of his pregnancy but also the delicious healthy dishes he prepares and the yoga exercises with which he keeps fit.

Now, he gives us this snapshot on the beach boasting of a beautiful pregnant belly that has barely altered her spectacular figure.