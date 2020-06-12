All the brands have had to adapt to the new realities of the market as well as to their new financial reality.

This has logically had impacts on production chains and the immediate consequences will be suffered by the consumer.

Fewer brands, more products

And it is increasingly likely that with each visit that the consumer makes to the point of sale they will find fewer brands, although more products.

Big brands like Coca-Cola, Mondelez or Pepsi seem to be reducing their offer to focus on their key products, in order to optimize their production chains.

At least this is the point of a recent analysis signed by CNN, which argues that the measure responds to the need to make supply chains more efficient.

In order to bet on a variety of brands rather than on the volume of products, companies must stop their production plants to change their product line, something that is almost impossible at a time like today when demand for certain products has increased remarkably, while brands must maximize each resource.

“The less complexity there is (in the supply chain), the greater the chance of success,” Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said at one of the investor conferences.

Concentrated marketing strategy

In this way, as indicated by CNN, Coca-Cola would be focusing on its most popular brands, in the same way as Mondelez, a firm that has lowered the production of its varieties of Oreo cookies to focus on classic Oreo and Thins, for example.

The measure will not only reduce the supply that can be seen in a supermarket, nor will it only impact the efficiency of the production lines.

Audiences will be exposed to marketing and advertising strategies focused on few brands.

For companies this adds, at least for now, to the win-win equation. It is not a secret that advertising and marketing budgets have been reduced, and with fewer brands to sell it is much easier to maximize results.

What remains in doubt is whether this strategy will last for companies and analysts agree that this will not happen.

Consumers will gradually return to normal and want a variety of products again.

Although with fewer brands and more products, the efficiency in marketing and sales is the winner, the truth is that with the return to “normality”, consumers will demand to find their brands on the shelves.

Analysts point out, in fact, that by December we will again want to have many options.

Brand loyalty at stake

In this way, companies will have to leave this efficiency strategy soon, otherwise they will lose an extremely important asset: consumer loyalty.

At least it does refer Tom Fishburne, author of the blog Marketoonist, who in an entry indicates that “even in normal times, consumers simply do not think about brands as much as the brand teams that work in them”, a situation that worsens in contingency times.

With this in mind, the author assures that what really drives the growth of loyalty towards a brand is physical availability, related to the ease with which the consumer can find it. This factor allows the consumer to notice, recognize and identify a commercial firm, which directly impacts the level of loyalty to it. The premise supported by Fishburne is supported by some data that make it clear that brand loyalty it is not something that worries the consumer, especially when their products are not available on the shelf.

According to data provided by Shopkick, 85 percent of consumers say that brands do not matter in times of crisis, while 69 percent of them claim to buy different brands if their preferred one is not available.

These statistics take on greater dimensions if we consider that according to BlueYonder estimates, 87 percent of consumers had faced the lack of stocks of certain brands in the supermarket, while a survey signed by eMeals found that shoppers cannot find the 40 percent of the products that appear regularly on your shopping list.

For the marketing industry, this will involve designing strategies and efforts with a different value generation model in mind than the one that characterized their businesses until before the pandemic.

