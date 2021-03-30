On your knees! Hoy driver pays favors to Raúl Araiza | Instagram

Compromising? On your knees! That was how the popular driver of the Today Program He paid favors to Raúl Araiza and no, it is not what many are thinking, but the favor that El Negro did to Paco Stanley’s son was revealed and for which he decided to kneel to him.

It was during the Members al Aire program and with Dalilah Polanco as a guest that Jorge Van Rankin, Mauricio Mancera, Paul Stanley and Raul Araiza they were looking for the good in each of the drivers, that’s when some favors were exposed.

Armando Araiza’s brother pointed out that when the idea of Members on Air It was not the producer who gave the names of who will be the conductors but his partner from the Hoy Program, El Burro, who definitely wanted Raúl Araiza in the project.

Some time later, his also morning companion, Paúl Stanley, told them that he also wanted to be part of the television program; However, the actors also assured it was not easy. The La Desalmada actor indicated that it took a lot of discussion to get the son of the Pakatelas driver to join the cast.

After this revelation and without thinking, as a token of gratitude, Paul knelt before The Negrito, who approached him and made a gesture that raised everyone’s laughter, joking that that was the way he repaid the favor.

Paul, Jorge and Raúl have shown to have enormous chemistry and that is why these hosts of the Hoy program are still part of the Members on Air team. This team was recently joined by Yordi Rosado, this after the departure of Mauricio Mancera and Eduardo Santamarina.

LOOK FROM MINUTE 4:00

Recently, Mancera confessed that he did not just leave the Unicable program like that, but that he was fired and that this was the first time he had been fired from a program. Despite this, the driver was not surprised at having been fired as he assured he was given some clues.

Mancera had already heard that they wanted new faces for Members on the Air and that he was the only one who had not had his contract renewed, it was clear, they were letting time pass to no longer have him in the cast.

The famous man said goodbye in a courteous way on social networks, where he received enormous expressions of affection from his colleagues; Fortunately, the young man continues with some other projects on television.