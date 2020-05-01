Guadalajara.- Isaac Hernández arrives today at the age of 30. In the midst of the pandemic and isolation, the dancer from Guadalajara, first Mexican to win the Benois de la DanseConsidered the Oscar of the discipline, he has reflected on what it means to reach that age, in a time of uncertainty in which ambitions, plans and the ability to think ahead are on hiatus.

When she started in the world of dance, at the age of eight, in the patio of her house and under the command of her father Héctor Hernández, she did not imagine the direction her life would take. At the age of 12 he decided to go abroad to start his training and from then he has stepped on the most important stages of the ballet world: the Paris and Rome Opera, the Mariinsky Theater and the Bolshoi.

Throughout his 22-year career, with a long list of awards and recognitions, Hernández has been in the line-up of important companies such as the San Francisco Ballet, the National Ballet of the Netherlands and now is a principal dancer for the National Ballet of England.

Simultaneously, he has been a promoter of the Despertares Impulsa platform, with which hundreds of dancers have benefited and has shaped the Federation of Creative Industries, which seeks to be a support space for Mexican talentsBut now everything is suspended and not being able to think about the future generates a feeling of anxiety.

For a month and a half, he has been in isolation in London due to the health emergency caused by Covid-19. In these restless times her refuge has been balletAlthough there are good and bad days, he has decided not to stop training daily and continue to improve the form for when normality returns to the stage a little.

How did you get to be 30 years old?

“I am very anxious about the pandemic. I feel that it is a time when ambitions, plans, the ability to think ahead are on hold, but if I summarize my life and career, so far there have been extraordinary things , there have been times when it has been decisive to have courage and will, have character and emotional strengthI think I have done well with intentions that I consider good, that have given me satisfaction.

“I am proud as a professional, but as an individual it is difficult to see things so clearly, because there have been many ups and downs: I have felt that I have spent a lot of time alone, that I have put aside my personal life to build many things, I am not sure if I am already satisfied with the conclusions I have reached to my situation as a person, but yes I am happy, I understand that nothing could have warned me what was coming for my life and now I am taking the time to look back, to understand why things happened “.

At 12 years old you decided to go abroad to become a professional dancer, you made decisions that changed your life personally and professionally. How do you see it from a distance?

“At that age I began to become aware of the role that my career could play in my country and one of the motivations was to get ahead together with my family.

Later I understood that what I was achieving could give me the opportunity to influence other people’s lives in a positive way and that it was logical that my experience allowed the next generation to not have to start from scratch, to have a model, a pattern to follow and that could be reflected, identified, that is why so much of what I have built in recent years has been for the benefit of the industry, other people, other young people, that it’s something that keeps you inspired and motivated.

“But it also weighs heavily when you are having a bad day and you wonder if the last days, years, have been worth dedicating to these types of projects, to building a new audience in Mexico, yes maybe it would have been better to have built my life where I was at the time, but in the end I reaffirm that what matters is to leave a mark of which you can feel proud “.

Has this emergency situation put things in perspective?

“It’s complicated. There is a lot of uncertainty in the future and that generates anxietyIt does not give me the tranquility and peace to see into the future.

“Definitely things are going to change, this has affected us all and at the moment we do not know if we are going to return to the theaters, that is a reality that must be considered, perhaps the format of the functions must be redone live and how this type of entertainment is consumed, that is now out of my reach and most of the people in the industry and With this anxiety and uncertainty I have clung to the ballet, to the most basic routine I know.

I understand the seriousness of the matter not only because of the pandemic, but because of the consequences and I am not enjoying it, but I understand that I am in a privileged place, I am in a company that has guaranteed me my salary for a few months; I am lucky, but I have felt very unbalanced for not being able to plan ahead, for not being able to imagine the next five, 10 years. “

Have you thought about retirement?

“Before, I thought about it every five years, all my life I thought about retiring young and doing other completely different things. Now that we are in this confinement, I understand that probably things are not going to return to normal in the next five years, that there are going to be many changes and that encourages me not to set a deadline for my career, yet. “

How are you going to celebrate your three decades of life? I’m sorry to say it that way, because my parents are going to have the attack, but a friend sent me a bottle of Japanese whiskey, I’m probably going to open it, also with a carrot cake as I celebrated my birthday when I lived with my parents, nothing else, they have been good 30, I have been very lucky and I have not wasted my opportunity.

