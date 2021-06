On which channel do they make Euro 2020 on television; calendar

The wait is over and although a year after the scheduled UEFA EURO 2020 it’s here. This coming Friday, June 11, the tournament starts with a duel between Turkey and Italy that can be followed by Telecinco.

This is the calendar of the Eurocup matches: schedule and TV

Friday June 11

Group A: Turkey – Italy (21:00, Rome, on Telecinco)

Saturday June 12

Group A: Wales v Switzerland (15:00, Baku, in Four)

Group B: Denmark v Finland (18:00, Copenhagen, in Four)

Group B: Belgium – Russia (21:00, Saint Petersburg, on Telecinco)

Sunday June 13

Group D: England v Croatia (15:00, London, in Four)

Group C: Austria – North Macedonia (18:00, Bucharest, in Four)

Group C: Netherlands – Ukraine (21:00, Amsterdam, on Telecinco)

Monday June 14

Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (3pm, Glasgow, in Four)

Group E: Poland v Slovakia (18:00, St. Petersburg, in Four)

Group E: Spain – Sweden (21:00, Sevilla, on Telecinco)

Tuesday June 15

Group F: Hungary – Portugal (18:00, Budapest, in Four)

Group F: France – Germany (21:00, Munich, on Telecinco)

Wednesday June 16

Group B: Finland v Russia (15:00, St. Petersburg, in Four)

Group A: Turkey v Wales (18:00, Baku, in Four)

Group A: Italy – Switzerland (21:00, Rome, on Telecinco)

Thursday June 17

Group C: Ukraine – North Macedonia (15:00, Bucharest, in Four)

Group B: Denmark v Belgium (18:00, Copenhagen, in Four)

Group C: Netherlands – Austria (21:00, Amsterdam, on Telecinco)

Friday June 18

Group E: Sweden v Slovakia (15:00, St. Petersburg, in Four)

Group D: Croatia v Czech Republic (18:00, Glasgow, in Four)

Group D: England – Scotland (21:00, London, on Telecinco)

Saturday June 19

Group F: Hungary – France (15:00, Budapest, in Four)

Group F: Portugal v Germany (18:00, Munich, in Four)

Group E: Spain – Poland (21:00, Sevilla, on Telecinco)

Sunday June 20

Group A: Italy v Wales (18:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland v Turkey (18:00, Baku)

Monday June 21

Group C: North Macedonia v Netherlands (18:00, Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine v Austria (18:00, Bucharest)

Group B: Russia v Denmark (21:00, Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland v Belgium (21:00, St. Petersburg)

Tuesday June 22

Group D: Czech Republic v England (21:00, London)

Group D: Croatia v Scotland (21:00, Glasgow)

Wednesday 23 June

Group E: Slovakia- Spain (18:00, Sevilla, on Telecinco)

Group E: Sweden v Poland (18:00, St. Petersburg)

Group F: Germany v Hungary (21:00, Munich)

Group F: Portugal v France (21:00, Budapest)

Round of 16

Saturday June 26

1: 2A – 2B (18:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A – 2C (21:00, London)

Sunday June 27

3: 1C – 3D / E / F (18:00, Budapest)

4: 1B vs 3A / D / E / F (21:00, Sevilla)

Monday June 28

5: 2D – 2E (18:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F – 3A / B / C (21:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday June 29

7: 1D – 2F (18:00, London)

8: 1E – 3A / B / C / D (21:00, Glasgow)

Quarter finals

Friday july 2

CF1: Winner 6 v Winner 5 (18:00, St. Petersburg)

CF2: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (21:00, Munich)

Saturday july 3

CF3: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (18:00, Baku)

CF4: Winner 8 v Winner 7 (21:00, Rome)

Semifinals

Tuesday July 6

SF1: Winner CF2 v Winner CF1 (21:00, London)

Wednesday July 7

SF2: Winner CF4 v Winner CF3 (21:00, London)

Final

Sunday July 11

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (21:00, London)