On Wednesday the first payments of the stimulus check ‘plus-up’ were distributed



As long as the IRS continues to send stimulus checks for $ 1,400, you could receive an additional payment.

Photo: Anna Nekrashevich / Pexels

On Wednesday the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that more than a million “supplemental” deposits called ‘plus-up’ had been made as part of the 25 million stimulus check payments distributed this week.

These “supplemental” payments are variable and are used if you received an underpayment in a previous round of coronavirus support.

What are “plus-up” stimulus check payments?

If you are someone the IRS owes additional money to, you will be among the beneficiaries of this last batch of payments.

This also includes people who received a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax returns, but who are eligible to receive more money now that their 2020 returns are being processed.

You can also receive these types of payments if your income decreased in 2020 compared to 2019 or if you have a baby or a new member in your family, you will receive one of these complementary checks.

They were also issued for people who recently filed their tax return to qualify for the stimulus check money, because the IRS had no information in its database.

These extra payments, like stimulus checks, will continue to be sent weekly, as reported by the IRS.

Starting this weekend the federal agency is sending more payments to federal beneficiaries who did not file tax returns in 2019 or 2020 nor did they use the IRS no-show tool that includes Social Security recipients, Supplemental Income recipients, and railroad retirees.

Most payments were scheduled to be officially received on April 7However, for Veterans Affairs beneficiaries and people who receive benefits from this group, their payment will begin to be received as of April 14, according to the IRS.

If you think you are a candidate to receive the third stimulus check and you have never filed a tax return, it is time to do so. you could receive the support money for the coronavirus pandemic to which you are entitled.

