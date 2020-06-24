This Wednesday is a night of cinema and television series on the Listín Diario digital platform, in film audiovisuals under the direction shared by specialists Rubén Peralta Rigaud and Francis de la Cruz.

Starting at 9:00 at night, the readers of Listín Diario will be able to enjoy, within the audiovisual block « The Touch of 9 », a novel content of the series and films of the moment, as well as analyzes of situations related to this wonderful world of entertainment.

Francis de la Cruz will talk about five similarities that the series « Curon » and « Dark » share, and why this Italian production is the perfect successor.

Likewise, it will discuss how television series with gay characters have changed, as well as the season premieres of « Coisa Mais Linda », « Perry Mason », « The Sinner » and « The Politician », in addition to the series where The Italian actor Michele Morrone, protagonist of the film 365 DNI, participates.

+ Home theater

On his side, Rubén Peralta will share his « home theater » on the reopening of theaters, why the Oscar and the Golden Globe moved their dates, and on the movie « Wasp Network » (« Red wasps »), in which are performed by Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramírez, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura.

These days « Red wasps », which premiered last Friday on Netflix, is at the center of the controversy. The story, set in the early 1990s, tries to show the infiltration of spies by Fidel Castro’s Cuban regime among exile groups, especially the Brothers to the Rescue organization.

The organization Change.org and Cuban citizens have demanded that Netflix withdraw the film, directed by Olivier Assayas, from the streaming platform, alleging, among other arguments, that it « defends Castro spies, murderers sentenced in the United States. »