On video: can a Honda Civic Type R beat a Honda NSX on the track?

The first-generation Honda NSX is a legendary supercar. It was created in the late eighties and is considered the first really practical supercar, with which living together on a daily basis would not be a problem. Until 2005, the Honda NSX was Honda’s sportiest vehicle, a witness that included the Honda Civic Type R until the arrival of a second-generation hybrid NSX. In this article we will answer a single question: Is a 320 hp Honda Civic Type R capable of keeping up with a Honda NSX on the track?

The person in charge of finding out is someone who knows how to drive for a while: the British driver Jason Plato, who has recorded an interesting test with both cars for the Fifth Gear YouTube channel. The Castle Combe circuit has been the chosen scene for the battle. On paper, The Honda Civic Type R has the upper hand: it is 40 kilos lighter and 40 hp more powerful than the NSX. However, it does not have the same balance in its weight distribution and the 0 to 100 km / h of the NSX is faster, with 5.5 seconds, compared to the 5.8 of the Civic.

Advances in brakes and suspensions make a difference in favor of the Civic.

The dynamic balance of the NSX is praised by Plato, as is the sound of its engine, its steering and its suspension, firm without being uncomfortable. By contrast, even on a well-paved track, the Civic Type R is tough as a board, but its engine stretches surprisingly for a turbo engine, its gearbox feels great, and its acceleration is impressive. At the end of the fastest lap, oddly enough, at 1.17.5, a time three seconds less than the supercar mid-engined.

Yes, a modern sports compact is faster than a not-so-classic supercar. We live in exciting times.

Photos of the Honda Civic Type R