On video: a SEAT Ibiza TDI … 600 hp!

This SEAT Ibiza is an extremely wrong car. If the DGT could put up a poster with its most wanted car, its public enemy, it would be this atomic SEAT Ibiza 1.9 TDI. Is about a car prepared in the UK by the Portuguese, specialists in the extreme enhancement of diesel engines. Its four-cylinder diesel engine develops 420 hp, and with the injection of nitrous oxide, it goes on to develop the tremendous figure of 600 hp. His black smoke screen would have already been wanted by James Bond to escape from the baddies of SPECTER

The car in question is the flagship of Luis Silva, the owner of SkillaTurbos, a company dedicated to the manufacture of turbocharging systems, specialized in high performance diesel applications. As standard, the SEAT Ibiza CUPRA 1.9 TDI boasted 160 hp, but this Ibiza, with an engine raised to 2.0 liters – a 1.9 TDI pump-injector with more displacement – and all its modified internal components, it develops a whopping 420 hp on its most aggressive engine map. As much power as an Audi SQ7 with a V8 TDI engine.

In the UK, several workshops are specialists in high-flying diesel preparations.

All in all, it’s a car thought to be driven on the streets: Despite its power level, Luis claims that it consumes less than 5.5 l / 100 km if it is proposed to do so. In addition to a gigantic turbo – the way to gain power in a diesel is more fuel and more air, plain and simple – and high-flow injectors, the Ibiza has received one meter wide intercooler. Despite its gigantic power level, the car has the gearbox as standard. In the Officialy Gassed video, the change is broken during the test, by the way.

SEAT Ibiza CUPRA 1.9 TDI (2004): the authentic first CUPRA diesel

It also states that it could use a limited slip differential, since beyond a few semi-slicks and a modified suspension, the car’s running gear has not been modified. The magic of this preparation is in its nitrous oxide system. The system is used constantly to reduce the temperature of the intake, injecting very little amount of gas. However, the system has the ability to add up to 200 additional hp to the equation, in the words of Luis Silva. Then, this Ibiza TDI goes on to develop more than 600 CV.

The smoke screen that expels under intense acceleration blocks the view to the rear.

In the video that accompanies this article you can see the tremendous performance of this vehicle, in addition to the clouds of blackish smoke that it leaves behind. The sound of the engine is the most peculiar – It has nothing to do with that of other 1.9 TDIs, it sounds aggressive and gruff, it backfires like a gasoline engine and it has a lot of personality. Its performance is meteoric and in video it gains speed with astonishing ease. Its owner signs a 0 to 96 km / h of 3.83 seconds and a 100 to 200 km / h of only 6.13 seconds.

In less than 10 seconds it exceeds 200 km / h, with figures typical of a supercar. However, the car only smokes considerably if it is stepped on. As you can imagine, a vehicle with this level of preparation would be the worst enemy of the ITV and the DGT in our country, especially when it comes to passing the gas opacity test. In the UK passes technical inspections without problems: despite being more demanding with the structural state of the vehicle, they are much more permissive with mechanical preparations.

As standard, the Ibiza TDI CUPRA did 0 to 100 km / h in 7.6 seconds. Double this monster.

Photos of the SEAT Ibiza 1.9 TDI CUPRA