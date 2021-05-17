On video: 9 priceless pre-war classics, flown properly at Goodwood

We miss the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Personally, it is one of my great pending appointments, a mecca for motor enthusiasts to which I will make a pilgrimage at some point in my life. In 2020 the pandemic prevented its celebration, but in 2021, this ode to the fascination for the motor and cars should be celebrated in the gardens of Lord March’s house. We want to take this opportunity to remind you of the promotion to Goodwood of Nine Priceless Prewar Racing Classics, at the rate for which they were designed.

In this 10-minute video, you’ll see priceless jewels rise to Goodwood at rates where a mistake would cost dearly. Not only because of the possible damage to a single vehicle, but also because of the total absence of safety measures on board. Cars like “The Beast of Turin” with its 27-liter engine and four cylinders, it has wheels worthy of a bicycle and only has unassisted brakes on its rear wheels. And it is piloted, free escape, while the universal flood falls in the United Kingdom. Simply unbeatable.

Not only will you be able to enjoy “The Beast of Turin”, but also jewels of the caliber of a Bugatti Type 35, a Bentley 3-Liter, a Mercedes W125 from the 1930s or a spectacular Alfa Romeo P3, with its characteristic eight-cylinder in-line engine. One of those videos with which it is clear that money does not bring happiness … unless you like cars.