On victims of terrorism in Parliament

For several months in Congress one of the recurring themes, in addition to the pandemic and its devastating effects, has been that of the victims of terrorism. A painful matter for most of the Chamber that provokes really tough debates and sometimes pushed to the limits of party ethics.

I sincerely believe that although we defeated ETA 10 years ago, that we defeated it from the rule of law and from democracy, there is still a long way to go. Much to rebuild and much to delegitimize. And that is why it is essential that, although in the surveys on the issues that most concern citizens, this is not among the first, the memory of the more than 850 mortal victims of ETA terrorism is brought to the House of Representatives and that the talk about the situation of their families.

Unfortunately, in addition to the murders, the terrorist violence had many more effects: kidnapping, extortion, persecution violence and so many sufferings that Basque and Spanish society suffered.

“The victims are as plural and diverse as our society. That is why we should not fall into the game of who tries to confront one another”

But that this issue is discussed and discussed in Parliament should not imply a tortious and partisan use of the victims. The victims, many of them say, many I know, are as plural and diverse as our society. Each one with its political approaches and its way of seeing the future. With their way of feeling, thinking or being. Because We should not fall into the game of those who intend to confront some victims with others. Because all, all deserve respect and consideration. Solidarity. A word that contrasts with the outbursts that we sometimes hear in the Hemicycle.

Lehendakari Patxi López said the other day that “the vast majority of us recognize that the victims and their memory have to be part of the foundations on which to build a society of ethical and moral values, because if we forget what we build it will be immoral and we cannot forget “.

And that should be one of the great prepolitical and prepartisan reflections that makes us work, also in Parliament, on the construction of a delegitimizing memory of violence. And for that, we should keep insults and yelling out of the parliamentary game on such a painful subject for so many people.

Let us take advantage of the parliamentary debate to recognize the unjustifiable damage that terror has caused to the victims, to all of them, to show immense respect for the suffering generated, and also to recognize the pain that society itself has caused the victims by turning its back on them. for years, looking for immoral and false explanations.

And let us develop a deep solidarity with them, a solidarity that, beyond all kinds of public and private acknowledgments, which must also focus on the knowledge of the truth and the exercise of justice.

Let us offer them the respect they deserve, the respect that implies not praising or paying homage to the people who have caused them that damage and we demand, with all force, those who do or justify it to abandon these practices. But let’s not make a partisan show of this. It hurts too much.

The education of future generations in respect, constructive dialogue, justice and solidarity is at stake. As Patxi López said, it is an indispensable part of the construction of our future of justice, peace and freedom.