The decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes to suspend the appointment of Alexandre Ramage to the General Directorate of the Federal Police follows a precedent set by the Court when Minister Gilmar Mendes suspended the appointment of former President Lula as Minister of Dilma Rousseff, assess lawyers consulted by O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper. Criminalists point out that administrative acts must aim exclusively at the public interest and, in case of deviation of purpose, the appointment may be blocked by the Judiciary based on Article 37 of the Federal Constitution, including with the preliminary suspension of the appointment while the matter is being evaluated. on merit.

The appointment is also made by Flávio Henrique Costa Pereira, coordinating partner of the Department of Electoral and Political Law at BNZ Advogados, who was one of the authors of Dilma’s impeachment request and also one of those responsible for the writ of mandamus filed against Lula’s nomination. .

“At that time, in a collective injunction that we promoted by the PSDB, the deviation in the purpose of the nomination act was recognized, as well as now. The decision is an important milestone for setting limits on the exercise of Executive Power, in addition to establishing beacons of separation of powers “, he states.

Tony Chalita, master in Constitutional Law, specialist in Electoral Law and also coordinating partner of the Department of Electoral and Political Law at BNZ Advogados, also indicates that Alexandre’s decision is in line with the precedent of the STF itself.

“The present case is no different. In fact, the appointment of the Director General is really the responsibility of the President of the Republic. However, the circumstances and the revelations that permeated this choice, despite being, at first sight, in conformity with a rule, they disagree with the reason that justifies it, escaping the principle and the public interest that underlies it. This foundation was reaffirmed in the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes “, he explains.

Conrado Gontijo, criminalist, doctor of Criminal and Economic Law at USP, also says that “it is a fact that the accusations made by the former Minister of Justice are very serious, as it cannot be accepted that the president interferes in criminal investigations, and, to avoid that such interference may eventually occur, the STF imposed the suspension of the appointment “. In announcing his departure from the Bolsonaro government, former minister Sérgio Moro accused the president of trying to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports.

According to the criminalist André Damiani, founding partner of the Damiani Sociedade de Advogados, “any and all administrative acts, including the appointment of the director general of the Federal Police, must aim exclusively at the public interest”. He recalls that, in case of “deviation from this purpose”, the appointment is blocked by the Judiciary, based on art. 37, of the Federal Constitution.

The specialist in Constitutional Law at Peixoto & Cury Advogados Saulo Stefanone Alle also points out that the discretionary power of the President of the Republic is not absolute because he is subject, in his performance, to constitutional principles. “It is up to the Judiciary to carefully assess whether there is an alleged misuse of purpose, and it is technically possible to suspend the appointment while the matter is assessed on the merits,” he says.

Márcio Casado, partner at Márcio Casado & Advogados, makes a reservation, differentiating the episode in the Lula case from the current one. “Everything is different in the current scenario. The Civil House is a political office. The Head of the Federal Police is a State body. What does a decision of this size mean? The recognition that the Presidency of the Republic wants to unduly intervene in the work of the Federal Police. So what? The impeachment is getting closer every day “, he analyzes.

The criminalist Daniel Gerber understands, however, that the decisions of the Supreme Court on discretionary administrative acts, under the jurisdiction of the Presidency of the Republic, seem to be “undue interference in the sphere of the independence of the Executive Power”. “But there is nothing that occurs in such institutions that be it the result of mere chance or institutional carelessness of a minister. On the contrary, it is obvious that the Supreme Court wants, seeks and is fueling a true institutional confrontation “, he says.

In Gerber’s opinion, Ramage fulfills the objective criteria of the position for which he was nominated and the “smoke from good law” argument regarding the principle of impersonality “is based, of course, on the conclusions of opposing political parties, in order to precisely subjectify and consequently, personalizing the choice of the ‘right person’ for the position, albeit due to the reverse bias of preventing the ‘wrong person’ from being chosen “.

“Unfortunately, and as history records, in such institutional friction, the common citizen always pays the bill, whether by exclusion of presidents, or by exclusion of legal and constitutional guarantees,” says the criminalist.

