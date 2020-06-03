This Wednesday afternoon (3), live on CNN Vision, gives CNN Brazil, the player Daniel Alves, currently in the Sao Paulo, disapproved of those who take a stand against racism only on certain occasions, “to boast” of such politically correct action, as now due to the worldwide commotion over the death of black security George Floyd, asphyxiated by the police Derek Chauvin in a violent approach filmed in Minneapolis, us United States.

Daniel Alves reacted to racist offense during Barcelona game six years ago

More than once, the athlete condemned the “opportunism” of those who take the opportunity to promote themselves in these situations. He said “continuous stance” against racial discrimination is important. He also disapproved of the “victimization” of those who see racism in everything. “You can’t think that every white person is racist,” he exemplified.

On CNN Brazil, Dani Alves was interviewed by two black anchors, Luciana Barreto and Diego Sarza, and also by anchor Cassius Zeilmann, who has already been thrilled in the air to reveal that he witnessed episodes of racism

Defining himself as a “pacifist activist”, the right-back suggested that people “act every day” against prejudices, and not only when there is a media repercussion for a specific case. “That way we will achieve social and humanitarian harmony,” he said.

Daniel Alves already felt racism in the skin. On April 27, 2014, when he worked for Barcelona, was the target of racist offense by a fan of the Villarreal. The man threw a banana at him. Daniel surprised the world by taking the fruit and eating it in full play. The ironic attitude generated the campaign #SomosTodosMacacos in repudiation of the recurrent discrimination in football.

