On transparencies! Demi Rose captivates with this open blouse | Instagram

Recently, Demi Rose, a well-known British model and social media celebrity, has caused great commotion among her followers because she appeared in a fully long shirt. transparent, gave us two flirtatious Photos.

Demi Rose Mawby continue your vacation on the magical island of Ibiza As she herself mentions, although this time the model and businesswoman does not appear on any beach in this paradise, she undoubtedly managed to dazzle more than one.

This is thanks to the fact that any content that he publishes immediately begins to rise like foam among the taste of Internet users, for some Demi Rose it’s a combination of innocence and her flirty way of appearing in her photos which are mostly a bit risque.

It was precisely this new publication from three hours ago that has several of her millions of followers sighing for her again.

Read also: In a suede swimsuit, Jem Wolfie enjoys from the pool

It seems that the beautiful British woman is in a small field of organic agriculture, because behind them there are some crops and perhaps fruit trees, the latter because Demi Rose is holding with one of her hands what appears to be a juicy orange.

The shirt he is wearing is wide striped and with buttons, in it you can see several colors of a warm range such as orange, coffee and beige, both in the upper part and in the lower part he decided not to button it so we see it a little open and very flirtatious.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Although it is more than evident that she is not wearing anything underneath and that her shirt is transparent, thanks to the colors we see in her it is difficult to see her figure completely, although this changes a bit in the second photo where she appears from behind.

As you will surely remember Demi Rose is the possessor of a great figure, her later charms you immediately notice in this flirty photoSomething curious about the photos is that her feet cannot be seen and although it seems that she is barefoot, it would be impossible because there are many dry leaves and perhaps branches so she could hurt her beautiful feet.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The model Lyna Pérez wrote in her comment box, as did 809 other people among celebrities and fans, also having 92.7 thousand red hearts after 3 hours of having published these photos.