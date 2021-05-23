On top, Livia Brito’s perfect squares appear in the photo | Instagram

Once again, the actress Livia Brito becomes the center of attention by sharing a photograph in which she is shown in a sports outfit with a top that revealed her marked silhouette and perfect squares.

The “cuban“He shared a photograph in which he stole a thousand hearts, Livia brito, He showed one of his most marked areas, his abdomen, which he discovered in a postcard that he shared from his Instagram account.

It didn’t take long for that “The soulless“, caused a sensation after appearing dressed in a sports accessory in which she wore a garment that made her all look attractive.

Let’s first visualize our goal and then be able to specify it my #BebesDeLuz, is read in the message shared by the celebrity of Cuban origin.

A top that showed the toned abdomen that “TV actress“Livia Brito Pestana has achieved with her disciplined and healthy lifestyle, who added 109. 801 Like in the publication where her fans dedicated flattering comments to the beautiful and remembered,” Yolanda Cadena. ”

With a large tree behind, the interpreter of “Fernanda Linares” seemed to be inspired outdoors by taking up some of her daily exercise routines, which she has always been faithful to and which has led her to obtain a silhouette of envy.

Nice, Beautiful, Bellísima, Meow, Precioosaaa, Linda , are read in some of the messages dedicated to the artist from Havana, Cuba.

The prominent figure who acted in novels such as “Triumph of love”, “Ab! Smo de pas! Ón”, “Italian girl is coming to marry”, and recently “Doctors: Line of life”, among others appeared with his abundant flowing hair and with one of her hands under her mouth, referring to great thoughts flooding her.

The star who will lead along with José Ron, the melodrama under the production of José Alberto “El Güero” Castro posed completely stripped of any trace of makeup after sharing one of his classic reflections that so much pleases the spirit of his “aliens” .

The former presenter of programs such as “Bailando por un Sueño” who will soon return to the screens in primetime in the second half of this 2021, has been very active in social networks where she continues to indulge all those loyal fans who made her a of the queens of the platforms.

The “youtuber” who became famous through frequent videos where she shared her routines and beauty tips marked the beginning of this 2021 full of new projects, it is now that although she is absorbed by the recordings of “La Desalmada” when her Loyal fans or “babies of light” as she calls, they appreciate that you do not abandon them particularly when it comes to these photographs.

Livia Brito, who worked as a waitress and “model” before joining Televisa’s CEA, is now a businesswoman, after she also shared the launch with her followers of two of her new lines focused on beautifying women.

Much of this would contribute to the popularity it has gained in social networks where it also recently celebrated its 6 million followers, which Livia Brito Pestana herself happily shared from her Instagram stories and other publications.

With an image that was shared on her Instagram Stories, the endearing protagonist of “La Piloto” celebrated her 6 million new subscribers.

Many Congratulations @LIVIABRITOPES … 6 Million Instagram …. You deserve that and more, the publication itself pointed out in which the native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba appeared at the forefront of the dedication.

Similarly, the Televisa actress shared another image in which she accompanied with a message in which she questioned her fans about what would be the best way to celebrate it?