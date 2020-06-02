The reopens of some Apple Store Spanish: from this same Thursday June 4The first to open will be the stores in Calle Colón (Valencia), Puerto Venecia (Zaragoza), Nueva Condomina (Murcia) and La Cañada (Marbella). All of them will have all the recommended safety procedures, including temperature controls, social distancing and facial protectors that will guarantee the health of customers and employees.

Returning to activity with the social distancing protocol means a limited number of visitors in the store simultaneously (like any other store reopening under the circumstances we live in), so it is recommended that if you need attention in any of these stores, make an appointment – since customers without it may have some delay. You can use the store search engine on Apple’s own website for this.

Deirdre O’Brien, Head of Retail and Human Resources at Apple

As we told you a few weeks ago, in an open letter to customers, the head of retail and human resources at the company Deirdre O’Brien He commented, “We will only start opening stores when we are sure we can safely serve our customers again.” It also clarified that for the reopening selection several factors are taken into account “We analyze each data – including local cases, trends in the medium and long term and we review the official national and local health sources”. Deirdre was blunt: “The opening of a store in no way means that we will not preventively close it again if local conditions warrant it.”

Priority in service and support

Apple will take the temperature, distribute masks and gloves and carry out a symptom questionnaire at the entrance of stores

The reopening of stores will give priority service and support at the Genius Bar, especially after so many weeks with the stores closed. The security measures that have been taken are adequate to Spanish regulations, so that in addition to temperature tests, Apple will distribute masks and gloves at the entrance of the stores. As an extra security measure, there will also be a health questionnaire with questions related to the symptoms of COVID-19 to ask before accessing.

The special reopening hours is as follows for all reopened stores:

From Monday to Saturday (from Thursday, June 4), from 11:00 to 19:00 (closed Sunday)

It is logical to think that the rest of Spanish stores will be opening when sanitary conditions and phase changes are favorable for reopens, and they will be known as the de-escalation progresses. From Applesfera we reiterate our advice to always go by appointment to the stores if possible, so as not to have to wait too long with the current situation.

