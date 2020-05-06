         On this website you can see hundreds of DTT television channels online, free and in one click

Internet television has long been a reality. If not so many years ago watching any television channel required turning on our television, today practically all digital terrestrial television channels offer their signals for free online through its official web pages.

We can go to their respective portals to connect to their broadcasts, make use of platforms that allow us to watch TV on PC or mobile phones or resort to websites such as PHOTOCALL.TV that, without advertising on the web or complications, brings together hundreds of free television channels in one place.

PHOTOCALL.TV, hundreds of free DTT channels

When we access this website we immediately realize that it is to the point. Before us a large mosaic of logos of television channels of Spanish state, regional, local and local DTT. Nothing else.

To access the broadcast of one of them, just click on its button and immediately the channel’s live signal will open in another tab.

This is so in most cases, although in those channels that have different signals, for example in disconnection with different provinces or communities, what will open will be a drop-down menu in which we will have to choose the specific signal and that’s it. It will start as in the previous case. By the way, if we do not know the logo of a channel to be able to identify it, we will simply have to leave the mouse over it and its name will appear.

To access the broadcast of one of the channels we only have to click on its logo and the broadcast will start in a new tab of our browser

From PHOTOCALL.TV they ensure that the streaming content of their website “it is located on servers provided or transmitted by third parties” and, based on the tests we have been able to carry out, most of the emissions work perfectly. The image quality is quite good overall, even some channels are available in high definition.

We will have to take into account, however, that since they are television signals for the internet, sometimes it is possible that some channels do not broadcast given that the content they are currently broadcasting is not authorized to be broadcast online.

Share



On this website you can see hundreds of DTT television channels online, free and in one click