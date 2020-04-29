         On this website they tell you what aid for the Covid-19 you are entitled to in your community and help you apply for them.

The coronavirus crisis has affected us all, but there are always people who suffer more than others. Therefore, since the state of alarm was decreed, there are many aid that both the Government and the Autonomous Communities have implemented to help both affected citizens and businesses.

In subsidioscovid19.es they have dedicated themselves to collecting all those grants approved for individuals, self-employed persons and SMEs to simplify a little the process of searching for all the benefits that can be accessed. The website guides you in everything and at the end it provides you with the necessary documentation to request the aid..

A chatbot helps you and the information requested is anonymous

Since many people find it difficult to know for sure if they are beneficiaries of any of these grants, and after how, when and where they should request them, a site like this can be of great help to citizens.

When you go back to the web you have information in front of you with several common situations, but if you want to know about your specific case, you go directly to talk to the chatbot on the site. Through this you can Quickly check what grants you can request and calculate if you meet all the conditions.

The website is constantly updated and users are asked to come in on a recurring basis, because one day they are not entitled to any benefit, but the following week they do.

At the end and depending on the answers, the chatbot will tell you if you are going to be able to request any of the grants, which ones and how to proceed with the requestIt will also offer you links to the website where you can download all the documentation to fill out to request help.

This project was created by the people of Avantgarde IT, a software development company specialized in new technologies, and Abarca, a consultancy for SMEs and freelancers that is working, like many, to clearly determine the application of all the aids that are being approved.

Share



On this website they tell you what aid for the Covid-19 you are entitled to in your community and help you apply for them.