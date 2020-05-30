Riyad Mahrez has said this weekend that Manchester City are feeling confident about their chances of winning the Champions League this season.

It’s hard to believe that 21 years ago today, that very same club traveled to Wembley for a Division Two play-off final which could have been the difference between them staying afloat and going out of business.

Having struggled during much of the 1998/99 season in England’s third tier, Joe Royle’s side got their act together towards the end of the campaign and ultimately finished third, booking their spot in the play-offs.

A win over Wigan in the semi-final, with Shaun Goater scoring the decisive goal at Maine Road, saw them advance to the final at Wembley, where they would meet Gillingham.

City were heavy favorites for the final but with 81 minutes on the clock, Carl Asaba stunned the traveling Mancunians by firing the Gills in front.

And things went from bad to worse in the 87th minute when Robert Taylor made it 2-0.

City had surely been condemned to another season in Division Two and with the club’s future hanging in the balance, Kevin Horlock netted a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

A few days earlier, Manchester United had pulled off a dramatic late comeback to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

But when the fourth official announced there would be five minutes of added time at Wembley, you would have been hard pressed to find a City fan optimistic enough to believe they were about to witness a miracle of their own.

That’s exactly what happened though.

In the 95th minute, Paul Dickov lifted the roof off the grand old stadium with a dramatic equalizer, and Nicky Weaver’s heroics in the shoot-out saw City promoted on penalties.

In the grand scheme of things, Dickov’s strike may not be considered as iconic as Sergio Agüero’s 2012 title-winning goal, but it saved City from potential extinction.

And for that reason, it may be the most important moment in the club’s entire history.