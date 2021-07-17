On this day, in 2020 … Khamzat Chimaev began to sweep the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev is turned into a UFC star. Despite the fact that he has only played three fights in the company, thanks to the fact that he finished all of them (two of them in the first round) and his charisma, the native Russian fighter is a phenomenon. It is also surprising because today it was exactly one year ago that he made his debut in the most famous octagon in the world.

UFC wanted to remember this moment in a recent social media post.

Then, Khamzat Chimaev defeated John Phillips by surrender in the second round. Just 10 days later – another reason for his fame – “Borz” finished Rhys McKee by TKO in three minutes. And less than two months later he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in 17 seconds. These have been the three fights of the Russian fighter to date in the UFC.

Right now Khamzat Chimaev is preparing to meet Li Jingliang on October 30 at UFC 267. It has been a long time since his previous fight, which is because he was infected with covid-19. It was a bad time for him since he felt so bad that he even announced his retirement from mixed martial arts.

