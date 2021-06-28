On this day in 2006 … Anderson Silva’s UFC legend began

Anderson Silva just beat Julio César Chávez Jr. in a boxing match to enlarge his legend. When it seems that his career in mixed martial arts is about to end “The Spider” surprises the world on the string. We’ll see how his adventure in combat sports continues from now on. Today is the time to remember your UFC debut on June 28, 2006.

That day Anderson Silva had his first fight in the most important MMA company in the world facing Chris Leben. It was then that started the Brazilian’s path towards becoming one of the best fighters in history with a victory in the first round that made everyone start paying attention. Leben had no chance against a Silva who looked spectacular every second.

Notice

“The Spider” came from having defended the Cage Rage Middleweight Championship in April of that same year, so he was in a good moment. Although in January 2006 he had also lost to Yushin Okami by an illegal kick. In October Anderson Silva defeated Rich Franklin to be crowned UFC World Middleweight Champion..

He owned the title until losing it on July 6, 2013 to Chris Weidman in one of the biggest upsets of all time in mixed martial arts. Until then the Brazilian legend had defended the championship ten times. And he had tried his luck, with the greatest of success, at light heavyweight. They were seven years in which “The Spider” became, for many, the best in history.

Chris Leben would win his next fight in August of that same year by KO in the first round.. It was a great way to get back on the road to victory but he would lose his two subsequent bouts. “The Cripple” was trading good and bad streaks until en January 2014 he announced his retirement as a fighter after four consecutive losses between 2011 and 2013 in the UFC.

Advertisement