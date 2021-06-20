On this day in 2004 … Remembering the tremendous slam of “Rampage”

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Ricardo Arona in Pride Critical Countdown 2004

A day like the one we find ourselves in but in 2004 the world of mixed martial arts discovered one of the most impressive knockouts ever. After 7 minutes and 30 seconds of their fight in the Pride Critical Countdown 2004 event – held in the city of Saitama, Japan- Quinton “Rampage” Jackson lifted Ricardo Arona to the skies to slam him brutally against the canvas and finish him off with several blows that ended the contest.

Remembering the tremendous slam of “Rampage” Jackson

UFC wanted to remember this moment because it certainly is one of the most incredible that has been seen in this sport since its inception. Also one of the most amazing in the career of the legend «Rampage».

Notice

In this way Quinton Jackson increased his record to 21-4 and added his second consecutive victory. He didn’t have much time to celebrate because a few months later he would lose to Wanderlei Silva for the PRIDE Middleweight Championship in their 2003 rematch in which he was also defeated. In 2005 he would defeat Murilo Rúa and fall to Mauricio Rúa and achieve a new victory against Hirotaka Yokoi. He wouldn’t lose again until 2008, winning five fights between PRIDE and the UFC, including Chuck Liddell and Dan Henderson. And in 2007 he would win the UFC 205-pound world championship.

For his part Ricardo Arona has not had such a long career. That loss left his record at 8-2 and he had won his previous five fights, including one with the aforementioned Dan Henderson. He would also win the next four, one from Wanderlei Silva. Later he would fall to Mauricio Rúa and Silva himself. Instead it would end in his rematch against Alistair Overeem in the first round in 2006. This was his penultimate fight since after losing in 2007 he would return for a last in 2009 that ended up winning. Since then he has not returned to the cage, rejecting in 2014 a contract to Bellator.

Advertisement