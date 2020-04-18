This Saturday, April 18, it will take place One World: Together At Home, a historic charity concert, organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization and cured by Lady Gaga, in order to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

In this event the most important pop artists of the moment and some music legends such as Paul MCCARTNEY and The Rolling Stones. There will be two broadcasts, one digital and one on television.

On the television broadcast, which will begin at 8 pm EST, we will be able to see the presentations of Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Céline Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the Rolling Stones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Usher.

The chains that will broadcast the festival will be ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia and Bell Media in Canada. In the rest of the world BBC One, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, IMDb, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

SAVE THE DATE: APRIL 18, 2020 One World: #TogetherAtHome is a historic, global broadcast to support the fight against # COVID19. Watch here @WHO 👉 https://t.co/OKTI6rJRMg pic.twitter.com/TlwiOgiE5I – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 17, 2020

There will also be a digital transmission via streaming that will start at 2 pm EST, in which they will participate Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira , Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne , Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, PK Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

The streaming transmission can be seen on Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and Youtube.

.