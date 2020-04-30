Slowly, Eva Cedeño has been making itself known to the public, gaining fans thanks to his role in the soap opera “I give you life”, where he shares credits with José Ron and Jorge Salinas.

View this post on Instagram ⏭ ▶ ️ I have always been tough, feisty and irreverent. And all day long I have brought this anecdote in my head and I want to share them with you. Years ago, I was 14 years old approx. I answered horrible to my mom, but ugly. And she said to me SO, SO … This is how I want you to answer any bastard who wants to disrespect you !!! At that point I said “wow, he didn’t punish me.” But now I understand that you gave me a better lesson. Sure, everyone teaches you to behave well, to do the right thing, to channel your emotions … but nobody tells you what to do when things get out of control, and not just with “the bastard” (which at the time I took literally ), but with any circumstance in life that leads you to disrespect yourself ANSWER IT! It is not necessary to do something you do not want if you have your convictions completely clear. A post shared by Eva Cedeño (@evacedenor) on Jan 24, 2020 at 5:52 pm PST

In Instagram, the 30-year-old actress has shown her sexy side, highlighting an image in which she appears walking towards the sea, while stripping off her bikini top, until she is topless.

The spectacular body of Eva Cedeño it is a product of his love of exercise, especially boxing; Even she considers herself a professional in the sport, and shares it on her social networks.

