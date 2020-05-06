In individual life or in that of a collective company, turning years is always a cause for celebration and reflection. Time is a determining factor to know the degree of crystallization of projects (vital and labor).

In the same way that it predisposes us to analysis, which is like dissolving past things into their most elementary parts, we also seek to synthesize everything that happened at once, like taking a drink with which to feel all the things that have happened.

And as this May the chronological time (chronicles) reaches a significant age that makes history, we allow ourselves to share our joy and our reflections to celebrate the 10 years of HIBRIDOSYELECTRICOS.COM.

Because that makes us happy, and because to the chronology, we also want to add this special, indeterminate and opportune point (kairos) that has connected us with our readers. And thanks to them, we can confirm our best audience results and count in April MORE THAN A MILLION SINGLE MONTHLY READERS –According to OJD Interactiva data–. In addition to having a community of more than 20,000 followers in our social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin).

Understand backwards and connect dots

Danish philosopher said Søren Kierkegaard (1813-1855), forerunner of existentialism, that life must be lived forward, but can only be understood backwards.

Also in a similar line and in a very emotional and personal speech before the graduation students of Stanfort University, Steve Jobs (1955-2011) he told with great humility and sincerity three stories that spoke of connecting dots, his life and death.

For Jobs: “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; You can only do it looking back. So you have to trust that the dots will connect in some way in the future. You have to trust something: your instinct, destiny, life, karma, whatever. Because believing the dots will connect later on the road will give you the confidence to follow your heart, even when it leads you off the beaten path, and that will make all the difference. ”

Well, looking back, towards our origins, we can better understand that intuition than from HIBRIDOSYELECTRICOS.COM It prompted us to create a website with which we wanted to express our concerns and inquire into the interesting paradigm shift I was beginning to get a glimpse of path to a new electric mobility and a new awareness of being and being In our world.

Technology, respect, sustainability …

Technology has always been the one that has modulated our working environment, and the car has been at the center of our activity and reason for being throughout our lives. A technology understood as eco-technology at the service of the environment and sustainability.

We start from a ethical commitment that works with the objective of spreading and promoting the new challenges of the new automotive and its rapid transformations through new proposals and new engines of change from manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, technology, energy, service companies, etc.

A decade of changes as important as world economic crisis or global warminghave been mixed with scientific and technological changes spectacular.

We have been attentive to the interest in the use and transformation of electric vehicles and hybrids increasingly autonomous and connected, and of a more shared mobility; of the new regulations that affect the CO2 emission limits; of the new technologies and of the innovations that they improve benefits and decrease costs to achieve competitive sales prices; of the new recharging infrastructure; and of an activity industrial 4.0 that runs to adapt to the new reality.

Our “zero” point and the paradigm shift

The zero point of the business project of HIBRIDOSYELECTRICOS.COM It starts on the timeline located in May 2010 and in the territorial space located in the town of Cornellá de Llobregat, in the Baix Llobregat region (Barcelona).

From the hand of Hermógenes Gil and Jordi Gil and within the framework of a publishing company Tecnofisis Global S.L. began a journey that has led to HIBRIDOSYELECTRICOS.COM to the consolidation of a reference information medium in Spain specialized in the electric and hybrid vehicle sector.

And we did it when there was hardly specialized information on these subject. The large national and international engine information headers were still (and still are!) In another paradigm. Now, we are proud to compete and outperform many of them. And we do it with humility and without great support and infrastructure. But here we are, with determination and transforming a motor journalism that it already requires a change in its own definition “of the motor” to other expressions more in line with the times that come and we are. Because there is no longer a type of engine (singular) in the new automotive, there are more definitions that can better summarize our work. But this is another thing that we will see …

Have a human team trustworthy, highly specialized, enthusiastic and committed, is the basis with which we face the challenge of empathizing with our daily audience. Because a good article, news or report must comply with the rigor and quality that is supposed and required.

Along the same lines, but from a point of view of the technical media management itself, we have implemented the best operational technologies for our supports, both on the computer itself and very especially on the mobile.

We have been present at trade fairs in the sector and have carried printed information at each of the most relevant events. We are honored to have founded the first printed newspaper in Spain for the electric vehicle sector.

We wish everyone the opportunity to celebrate more years and share this moment of celebration to continue enjoying this interesting journey TOWARDS A NEW ELECTRIC MOBILITY.

About Hybrids and Electric:

HIBRIDOSYELECTRICOS.COM (HyE) is the reference medium in Spain for specialized information on the electric vehicle sector, new technologies and the entire ecosystem that converges from different areas: business, institutional, economic, associative, training, research, employment, etc. .

Born in 2010, HyE has an audience (certified by OJD Interactiva) of more than 1,000,000 Unique Users / month, more than 1,700,000 Visits / month and more than 3,900,000 Page Views / month) in the month of April.

About Tecnofisis:

Tecnofisis Global S.L. is the publisher of the registered trademark HIBRIDOSYELECTRICOS.COM. It was founded in 2002 in Cornellá de Llobregat (Barcelona) and currently its headquarters are located at Avda. De Cornellà, 142, Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona).

Over the last years, it has dedicated its activity to the edition and commercialization of technical books, as well as the creation of training courses and modules for companies: Vehicle electromechanics, solar energy installations, electrical installations, industrial maintenance …

Our latest project has been the completion of the Technical Course on hybrid and electric vehicles for the Planeta Group, consisting of 8 training modules with multimedia support material and 4 training videos.

