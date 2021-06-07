On the sofa, Daniella Chávez shows off her non-wardrobe and more | Instagram

On the sofa and forgetting about the wardrobe! The beautiful Daniella Chávez shone in all her splendor on social networks and surely got into the minds of millions of her followers. The beautiful America’s Cup girlfriend she decided to pose from the comfort of her home and without much production, something netizens loved.

The Chilean singer He took advantage of his free time to make it more than productive and activate his official Instagram account, this through a very attractive photograph. In the image you can see the beautiful sports commentator in all her splendor, since her curves were not covered by anything and her fair skin stole sighs everywhere.

Daniella Chávez decided to face her face on a light sofa to cover the most essential of her championship anatomy, but exposing her best curves. The Chilean posed like a professional looking away and giving the impression that she is deeply focused on something.

The young woman who has become an Instagram star shared this photo on March 22 and got more than 250 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Along with photography, the beautiful Daniella Chavez He implied that she was quite bored and was looking for something to entertain herself, surely thousands of things passed through the thoughts of her followers when they looked at her publication.

ADMIRE DANY’S BEAUTY HERE

Here thinking what to do in quarantine, give me creative ideas to do at home !! I will read them anyway there is nothing else to do hahaha, the famous blonde wrote next to the publication.

However, apparently and while health measures have been relaxing, Chávez has been busier since he has not complained and what he has provided is much more content to his followers on his various social networks.

What Internet users will surely question is whether this beautiful woman will soon join the group of celebrities who have their exclusive content page, this with the aim of seeing even beyond the beautiful Dany.

With a lot or a little, from the pool or the comfort of her home, the truth is that Daniella Chávez looks really spectacular at any time and whatever it is and asks nothing of other great stars like Demi Rose or Celia Lora.