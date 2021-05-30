On the road of roses Belinda and Christian Nodal get engaged? | Instagram

Without a doubt, the singer Belinda is one of the most loved women, not only by her fans but also by her future husband, the author of songs like “De los besos que te di te” among others, Christian nodal, who spared no effort to make a special evening an unforgettable engagement night.

One of those that would be, a great dream for Belinda It seems to be fulfilled as much or more as I expected, and it is his partner, Christian Nodal who made them come true, the couple lived a very romantic night and that was how the “pop star“He gave the definitive yes to his partner.

A video shows the details that accompanied the great moment in which Belinda Peregrín Schüll said yes to her sentimental partner, the “Sonoran” artist who would not only have surprised the television actress with a great jewel.

At the beginning of the recording, a great path full of rose petals is seen that runs through the interior of a house, from the entrance to the kitchen, while the camera reveals the romantic setting, a song called “Loving you for a thousand years more” sounds.

COMMITMENT DECORATION …. What a great job from @ cgove.events, many congratulations for this beautiful decoration, they showed off !! Thank you for making that night (05/25/2021) so special for Beli and Christian. @belindapop @nodal

It was the message that accompanied the publication shared by the fan page of @belindaynodal, it undoubtedly moved a large majority of Internet users on the Instagram platform in which it added 16,603 reproductions in addition to several very emotional comments towards the couple.

In large part, the community of fans of the show’s acclaimed couple came together in this content to express their best vibes for the couple they hope will live happily ever after.

There is my God, protect this beautiful love. May they be very happy.

Beautiful place, beautiful flowers, beautiful ring, beautiful Bely and beautiful Christian Nodal.

For more men like that.

They were just some of the first comments, and even some others also indicated that they hoped that they will continue to share more of this moment, particularly the moment in which Christian Nodal asked the hand of the “Welcome to Eden” actress.

I’m excited, I’ll wait for part 2

The remembered interpreter of children’s novels such as “Amigos x siempre”, “Complices to the rescue”, “Adventures in time” that marked her foray into the artistic environment, has been in a relationship with the Mexican composer for 8 months.

After their controversial relationship that arose in the middle of the “La Voz” recordings was the target of various rumors and criticisms in which they pointed out, it was the product of an advertising strategy, the relationship between the “sonorense” and the Spanish did not more than shutting mouths over time.

Last Tuesday, May 25, we announced through this same medium the news of the commitment of the also “model” and the author, originally from Caborca, Sonora.

A photo on Instagram framed the great moment in which the Mexican artist with Spanish roots said yes to the singer-songwriter with whom she sealed her promise of love with a kiss and a rose in her hand.

Later, other details have come to light such as the great jewel that the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” had made especially for her in a highly prestigious jewelry store located in Los Angeles, California.

A large emerald surrounded by diamonds around it, which has been valued at more than 3 million dollars (60 million pesos), some say that it has even surpassed the jewel that Alex Rodríguez gave Jennifer López in her past engagement, which has given for many, a greater meaning of the great love that exists between the romantic duet of music.