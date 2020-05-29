With the record of 11 new deaths from Covid-19, the Dominican Republic reaches 485 deaths, while keeping 2,173 people hospitalized, of which 111 present critical conditions in their state of admission to Intensive Care Units.

The number of accumulated confirmed cases rose to 16,068, when adding 345 new notifications of infections, of which 6,631 remain with the active virus and 8,952 have recovered.

The 11 new deaths were registered in the National District, with two new cases, to reach 74 deaths; one in La Vega, for a total of 28 in that province; one in Puerto Plata, to complete 23 deaths; one in San Cristóbal, for a sum of 21; two in Santiago, for 73 accumulated deaths, and four in the province of Santo Domingo, for an accumulated of 82 deaths.

The special epidemiological bulletin number 70, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, details that 74,612 PCR diagnostic tests have been carried out to date, of which 58,544 have given negative results.

The country’s lethality due to Covid-19 stands at 3.02 percent, while the positivity of the samples processed is 19.03 percent, that is, of every 100 tests that are processed, 19 are positive and the rest are negative for the virus. .

Half of the patients in intensive care are under assisted ventilation, while the positive 4,458 are in home isolation.

The median age of those infected is 41 years. 54.68 percent of the registered cases are men and 80.26 percent of the cases are concentrated in 12 municipalities, with Gran Santo Domingo, the National District, San Cristóbal and La Altagracia with the highest rate of cases.

Lethality

By place of residence, 76.29% equivalent to 370 of the deceased correspond to 12 municipalities such as San Francisco de Macorís, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, La Vega, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Oeste, Puerto Plata, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Salcedo and La Romana.

The median age of the deceased is 65 years. Among the history of the deceased, high blood pressure (26.80%) and diabetes (22.68%). 69.69% (338) are men.

The Ministry of Public Health urges to continue reinforcing social distancing measures, the use of a mask, hand and surface hygiene and to avoid places of high attendance.