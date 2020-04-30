President Jair Bolsonaro gave Radio Guaíba an interview this Thursday morning, before embarking for Rio Grande do Sul, on an official agenda. In the interview, Bolsonaro reiterated the charge he made at the departure of the Palácio da Alvorada to the minister of the Supreme Federal Court, Alexandre de Moraes, who suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramage to the directorate-general of the Federal Police (PF). Moraes granted an injunction to the PDT, which pointed to the possibility of Bolsonaro’s interference in the organ, since Ramage is close to the president’s family.

“I covered that Minister Alexandre de Moraes takes a position regarding Ramage because he remains at the head of the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Association), which is as important as the PF,” said Bolsonaro. For the president, preventing Ramage from taking control of the PF while commanding Abin is the same as preventing, “for personal reasons”, that an Army sergeant occupies the same post in the Air Force. “Decision that I did not swallow, it is an affront. I do not accept to be hostage to monocratic decisions of whoever it is”, completed Bolsonaro.

Regarding the decision of the Federal Court that obliges him to present the tests he did for the diagnosis of the new coronavirus under a deadline that ends today, the president again affirmed that, in case he loses an appeal filed by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), he will disclose the documents.

On Monday (27), by decision of Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto, the newspaper The State of S. Paulo got in court the right to obtain the covid-19 tests done by Bolsonaro. In minimizing, once again, the health effects of covid-19, the president said: “I may have caught this virus in the past and I didn’t even feel it.”

The chief executive also repeated that he uses “fancy names” in ordering tests and prescribing drugs to protect himself. “I am a person known for good or for bad. When I was medicated, I put a fancy name because at the end of the line is a human being, it is not known what can be done if someone knows it is Jair Bolsonaro”, justified the president .

