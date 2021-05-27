On the inflatable, Dorismar shows off her charms in oil | Instagram

The beautiful actress Dorismar is undoubtedly the desire of any man and today is one of the most followed in the world of social networks where she has millions of fans who do not stop flattering her.

The famous playmate Argentina once again took sighs when posing on an inflatable to enjoy an afternoon in the pool.

As expected, she just shows a little of her curves and immediately the attractive Dorismar sets fire to social networks thanks to her prominent attributes.

A few days ago, the Argentine playmate shared a photograph where she can be seen showing off her curves and her later charms with a white string bathing suit.

Meanwhile, she was posing lying face down on an inflatable to enjoy an afternoon in the pool.

Life is always better in the sun. I wait for you in my 0nlyF @ nz with a lot of content that you will love, link in my bio “, wrote the also model in the publication.

It should be noted that previously, Dorismar had already taken the opportunity to show her tan through a couple of photographs, wearing another hot swimsuit.

On the other hand, if there is a rhythm that moves Dorismar’s sculptural body, it is the urban one, that’s right, the beautiful Argentinian loves to dance, however, also other rhythms, and that will be demonstrated in the competition ‘Las Estrellas Bailan’ of the program ‘Hoy’, where he joined a few days ago.

He loves to dance, although he had never been in a competition, it is the first time, “said Alejandro Schiff, husband and manager of Dorismar.

However, and unfortunately, the criticism of Lolita Cortés has not been very good for the curvy actress.

I have accompanied her, but her first contest, in her first challenge, Judge Lolita Cortés rated her very badly. He told her that her choreography bored her, that she didn’t want to see her on Televisa anymore, “he said.

These words, said Schiff, more than a criticism of the dance I performed, her daughter’s mother felt it as something personal.

She is taking her bad role very seriously. He is not qualifying the technical, he is going to the personal, what do you mean: ‘I don’t want to see you here anymore, on Televisa’. It is totally unpleasant and in bad taste ”.

It is worth mentioning that despite those words that can discourage anyone, Dorismar will strive to give her best in the dance joust.