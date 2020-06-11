The ball rolls again in the LaLiga Santander fields and, now more than ever, the television takes on a major importance. The return of football brings back the drive for goals, impossible stops and the tension generated by refereeing decisions, among many other things. This is all back. But not to the fields, where there will be no fans for now due to the health alert.

Football will spill on the screens like it has never done before. It is, without a doubt, one of the sports with the most details for the viewer. Behind every television broadcast there is a huge technical recording effort. Only the highest quality televisions are prepared to display all the delicacy of the images that are broadcast. And Samsung knows it.

See up to the skin pores

In the first round of the League, the stadiums were filled with some 5.4 million fans, a figure that is more than respectable, but which was widely surpassed by the audience that gathered before the screen. One of the aspects that characterizes Spanish football is its globality and its growing internationalization. And television is the medium that allows it. Thus, through it, the LaLiga Santander parties reached all corners of Spain and crossed our borders, reaching more than 170 countries. The expansion of LaLiga meant that, last season, only Real Madrid and Barcelona accumulated more than 18 million viewers each. And in total, LaLiga’s television reach worldwide stands at 2.7 billion viewers. Now, with the stadiums closed, all the fans will sit in front of the television to watch the games.

The restart of LaLiga behind closed doors coincides in time with the advancement of 8K technology, which allows four times higher resolution than 4K. There are 33 million pixels at the service of maximum detail in sporting events. Today it is the best way to enjoy those impeccable images that capture the spectacular nature of Madrid’s lightning counterattack or an impossible shot by Messi.

Although it is not yet recorded in 8K, Samsung QLED 8K televisions are capable of transforming a football match in real time at a resolution of almost 8K. They do this thanks to their processors that integrate Artificial Intelligence, so that the pixels are colored to achieve greater definition and make the imperfections of each frame disappear. A technology that in the field of football seems predestined to quickly clarify certain situations, such as an imperceptible offside or a doubtful hand.

And the demand for high-resolution images is growing among the public. This is indicated by Francisco Alemany, with almost two decades of sports production behind him and who now exercises at Movistar +, owner of LaLiga’s emission rights. “People in their living room put in bigger screens, so the quality needed for the eye to optimally interpret the image has to be higher,” he explains.

A new era of broadcasting

There is no doubt that football is now seen from home much better than before. “It comes to the fan in a much more real way than what you see on the field,” explains Alemany. The evolution of broadcasts has brought unimaginable innovations until recently. This season has seen the introduction of hologram interviews: They intercept the players on the field at the stadium and, through a camera game, broadcast their hologram on the set, from where they interview them.

The games behind closed doors could throw other novelties. Willing to catch the opportunity wherever he is, Alemany and his team will rethink the position of the cameras. With empty stadiums it will be possible to reproduce more pitch and fewer stands. “We are working on trying to raise the cameras in the field. We have the entire stadium for us to set up the cameras. A range of opportunities opens up to find new viewing angles ”, he explains. It will not be the only change that is included in search of originality. “The aerial camera will modify its flight to offer innovative planes, while the bench camera will move to the opposite stands using a telephoto lens,” reveals Melcior Soler, Audiovisual Director of LaLiga.

The televisions will be in charge of completing this technical effort. Samsung’s QLED or Quantum dots technology allows 100% color volume to be reproduced, in order to be able to accurately reflect even the different shades of the lawn. The HDR + on Samsung 8K televisions automatically compensates the image when one area of ​​the field receives direct sunlight and the other is in shadow. In this way there will be no excess brightness or details of the game will be lost.

The novelties in image that the games bring behind closed doors may also be accompanied by a rediscovery of the sound. Before it was impossible to hear the ball hitting, the screaming of the players or the coaches’ instructions. Now, the broadcast will have the possibility to give voice to all these details. With technologies like OTS + or AVA, Samsung TVs make audio play in the exact place where the action occurs and eliminate ambient noise to power only what matters most, the game.

All this makes the screen and the sound equipment the most important tools to enjoy the best possible experience when it comes to following a football match, a sport in which small details are decisive. “It is not the same to see an offside on a 40” television than on a 75 “television. The ambient sound, whether real or virtual, will not be felt in the same way if they are not accompanied by the screen of a good sound system. And all that Samsung has it ”, exposes Melcior.

Distribute the screen between the game and your social networks

Not only with the broadcast does a party live. It is inevitable to comment the plays, give your opinion and discuss amicably. We boast of equipment and we puncture the opposite. And this, which has always accompanied football, now we also do it on social networks. Some models of Samsung Smart TVs deploy Multiview technology to merge both experiences, allowing the mobile screen to be cloned on the TV. In this way, the game can be watched while messages are published on social networks, all centralized on television.

Added to this is that the Samsung Smart TVs contain the LaLiga application to find all the information about the matches, as well as other apps through which soccer is broadcast. It is the necessary instruments to capture that other, more technical aspect of sport. This is the analysis of information in real time and its visualization, which enrich the match experience with statistics of all kinds.

The news that LaLiga brings to the viewer: original or virtualized signal with audience and chants

The main novelty of LaLiga in this unusual return to the competition will be in the broadcast. “The idea is that, as far as possible, the experience of the fans at home is as close as possible to that of living a match at their team’s stadium,” explains Merciol Soler, Audiovisual Director of LaLiga. To do this, they will offer viewers two different modalities to enjoy soccer from the sofa. Those who want to discover how a game without an audience is lived will be able to select the original signal, which will reflect the reality of the empty stadium. But for which the chants and the bustle of the fans are an indispensable condition, LaLiga will offer you a virtualized option in which a meeting with the public will be replicated, both in the view of the stands and the audio environment.

This visual digitization in the broadcast, in which the Norwegian company VIRTZ has collaborated, also allows that at certain moments when the game is stopped, the virtual image of the public in the stands is transformed into a canvas of the monochrome color of the stadium that incorporate, for example, institutional messages. Regarding sound, the Spanish organization has developed the Sounds of the Stands project with EA SPORTS FIFA, through which the library of audio resources in real stadiums has been digitized to be implemented live during the retransmission. On the other hand, the ambient sound will adapt in each case to the flow of the match depending on the situations that arise, such as a goal or a foul. All this gives rise to what is known as Atmospheric Audio and makes that virtual sound more realistic.