on the hunt for potential among the favorites to surprise on Wall Street

The high valuations reached by some listed on Wall Street mean that fine-tune your shot when choosing where to invest becomes even more necessary. With their business forecasts, the materials companies have revealed themselves as the great promise of economic recovery. And, among them, Newcor, FMC and Ball Corp are favorites in the comeback.

The companies in the materials sector They have raised their earnings forecast for the first quarter of 2021 by no less than 124 basis points, which is now coming to an end. Now, according to FactSet, they expect their accounts from this start of the recovery year to translate into 42.6% more generous profits than in the same period of the previous year.

And if that was not enough, 61% of the listed companies in the sector have improved their earnings per share forecasts since the beginning of the year. In addition, almost 53% have raised these earnings estimates by more than 10%, according to a recent study by the US consultancy that has studied the projections of all S&P 500 companies.

More profit

The percentage increases to an undeniable 80% of companies in the materials sector if only the publication of business forecasts for this first quarter is taken as a reference, which is kinder than those of a year ago. So the coronavirus crisis has only just erupted. Now, with the advance of vaccination, its end is in sight.

The magnitude of this last ratio acquires its full dimension if one takes into account that the second sector with the most companies with positive projections, that of communications services, stays at 75%. In the third sector on the podium, that of information technology, ‘only’ 71% of companies expect to exceed their numbers from the first quarter of a year ago.

Within the sector called to give investors the best surprises with their accounts in a few weeks, the listed company with the highest upside potential is Newmont, the world’s leading gold mining company. Up to its consensus target price, it has room to appreciate about 30%.

Analysts who follow its evolution more closely consider that the mining company has sufficient fundamentals to tie the tie at $ 73.47. Furthermore, not one of them advises the sale of their shares. In the opposite sense, the experts who recommend the purchase of their shares are 76%.

Chemistry and aluminum

The chemical signature FMC Corporation it is second in the ranking, with a consensus upward potential of 22%. It is the path ahead of him to $ 131.4 per share where his target price is located, according to data from Refinitiv.

Buying recommendations on the company founded in Philadelphia as an insecticide manufacturer there are 19 of a total of 22. That implies a ratio of 86%, while the remaining 14% of analysts choose to hold positions in the company. Nobody believes that this is the time to sell shares that have been yielding about 5% so far this year.

The upside potential of Ball Corp it currently stands at 21%, making it third in this group of candidates to surprise Wall Street investors for good. Its shares have a target price of $ 104.23 per share.

One more time, not one of the analysts who monitor the evolution of your business and its listing on the stock market advise the sale of their titles. The manufacturer of glass jars, lids and aluminum packaging is a purchasing opportunity for nine of the 16 firms that issue an opinion on the company. The other seven are inclined to maintain.

10% potential

Somewhat less generous, although close to 10% is the potential that chemistry enjoys so much Linde as the paint manufacturer Sherwin-Williams. The target price of the first is currently at $ 290.2 per share, while in the case of the second, investment firms set this level at $ 792.67.

The first, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange despite having its headquarters in the United Kingdom, is a purchase recommendation for 82% of analysts that they monitor for the fulfillment of their business forecasts. The second, based in Cleveland (Ohio), also enjoys the majority of councils also inviting the acquisition: 60%.