on the hunt for Apple with help from AMD

Samsung is in the final phase of developing the Exynos 2200, a new line of SoCs that would increase the performance of the chips for its smart phones and at the same time allow its entry into PCs with its own developments.

We have already spoken on several occasions that Apple has blazed a path of no return with his project ‘silicon’. It is the world’s most influential technology firm, and the decision to replace Intel’s x86 architecture with ARM’s in its Macs is followed by industry-wide attention and will have consequences across the ecosystem. Yesterday we echoed the possible purchase of GlobalFoundries by Intel under payment of 30,000 million dollars.

Microsoft has been trying for years together with Qualcomm to push the Windows platform on ARM. Unsuccessful so far, chip upgrades, including support for 5G, and the arrival of Windows 11 may change the situation. Other manufacturers such as Huawei are also trying with their own Kirin 990 and Linux chips in some laptop models.

And Samsung. It is one of the large semiconductor manufacturers, it has an amazing production capacity, manufacturing technologies as advanced as 5 nanometers and it has ARM licenses to design its own Exynos chipsets that until now were used (together with Qualcomm chips) preferably for smart phones. Everything points to Samsung expanding its developments for both its own and third-party equipment, taking into account that Samsung already manufactures its own chips for televisions, wearables or the automotive sector.

Samsung Exynos 2200

The performance of the Exynos had been below what Apple and Qualcomm offered, but the launch of the Exynos 2100 has opened a new path. This SoC is manufactured in 5 nm processes, includes an eight-core processor, mounts a next-generation GPU and has a 5G modem.

Unofficial information on the next version, codename ‘Pamir’, which may be a before and after in the own line of SoC Samsung, due to the increase in process performance and especially the graphics, with the presence of a Radeon GPU based on the RDNA 2 architecture and customized by AMD for these chips, thanks to a strategic technology supply agreement signed with AMD.

The latest information talks about a GPU with 6 compute units. Assuming each includes 64 Stream processors just like any other RDNA2 chips, that would mean 384 Stream processors. This custom chip named ‘Voyager’ will be the first of the collaboration between Samsung and AMD.

The first products with this Exynos 2200 are expected in early 2022 with a premiere on Samsung smartphones such as the Galaxy S22. The company is also likely to use them on PCs, following the path set by Apple.