In honor of the goalkeeper’s day, the Palm Trees published on his social networks an exclusive interview with Emerson Leão, one of the greatest idols in the history of the club. At 70 years of age, the archer recalled some remarkable episodes of his trajectory.

“When I got here, I was a boy who had already played against Palmeiras. Still for Comercial, I played one day at Parque Antártica because the titleholder was suspended, the reserve goalkeeper had something and we ended up beating Palmeiras”, he said .

“I came on loan for three months, as everyone from the countryside came. At the time, I had a stipulated pass and, if it was approved, I would stay. And of course I couldn’t return, I had to show it. Chicão, goalkeeper at the time, it hurt and I’m not leaving anymore “, he added.

Emerson also remembered when he broke his penalty against São Paulo. Moment that has been a game changer in your career.

“However, just before the end of my three-month loan, I earned my leg in a game against São Paulo, but Palmeiras bought me anyway. Palmeiras made my life, shaped me as a man, athlete and human being “, thanked.

In just under a year for Verdão, Emerson Leão became a reference under the goalposts and was summoned to defend the Brazilian team.

“Right on my first, everything went very well because I was immediately called up by the Brazilian team. Do you think I imagined being a starter in Palmeiras, playing for the Brazilian team and being a World Cup champion in less than a year? It’s a lot for one kid, “he commented.

Finally, Emerson revealed a conversation he had with Dudu, Palmeiras captain at the time.

“Sometimes I asked Dudu for advice, who was the most veteran and restrained of the team. He was not only thinking about money, but also about structure. He gave me advice that I will never forget,” he said.

“When I was three months old and went to renew my contract, I asked, ‘Dudu, so what? And now? I’m already a starter. How much do I ask?’. He said: ‘playing for Palmeiras for any money is important’. he told me number or nothing, that is, he meant that Palmeiras was a good place to stay because the club needed me and vice versa. Because of that, I stayed here all the time “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette





.