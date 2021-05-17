On the front page! Anastasia Kvitko shows off proud and flirtatious

On the front page! Anastasia Kvitko boasts proud and flirtatious | Instagram

For any celebrity, it is always exciting to appear in print, especially when it is a magazine coverTherefore, Anastasia Kvitko did not hesitate for a second to show it off to her fans.

This has been his most recent publication on his official Instagram account, an hour ago that delighted his followers, with his exquisite figure, although it should be noted that he does not appear showing much of his beautiful skin.

Anastasia Kivtko is sporting a beautiful black dress With a dovetail with a sweetheart neckline, she is wearing black animal print stockings, bracelet sneakers and is also wearing long black gloves.

Also read: In cachetero, Lana Rhoades highlights her enormous charms

What immediately caught the attention of his publication was that his huge charms They stand out quite a bit because all the attention in the photo is focused on this part of her body, because her entire outfit and the background of the image is dark.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

Apparently the magazine is from a native country due to the letters that are seen on the front, only its name, the name of the magazine and the date can be understood perfectly, this was the cover for April 2021 of Glamor.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star