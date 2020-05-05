The first day of validity of the road blocks determined by the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) in São Paulo did not keep Paulistanos at home. State government data released on Tuesday, 5, pointed out that the rate of social isolation in the capital of São Paulo was 48%, the same rate observed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

In the State, the index of social isolation on Monday, 4, was even lower, 47%. The Coronavirus Contingency Center of São Paulo states that an index of at least 70% would be needed to avoid overcrowding in Intensive Care Units (ICUs), which in Greater São Paulo already have a capacity close to 90%.

“It is not possible to work with this number,” said infectologist David Uip, the center’s coordinator. “We will have serious problems in the space of a month,” he said, citing that the figures only reach the 50% mark on weekends. “This rate is unacceptable. People still don’t believe in the virus.”

The blocks were designed to purposely create discomfort for the driver, who in the face of traffic can choose to stay at home. On this second, the blocks still had a strip released. This Tuesday, the blockade is total, with release only for public transport, ambulances and vehicles of health professionals.

In the south zone, the block is at the intersection of Avenidas Moreira Guimarães and Miruna. On the west side, between Avenida Francisco Morato and Rua Sapetuba. In the north, at the intersection of Avenidas Santos Dumont and the State. Finally, in the east, the block is between Radial Leste and Rua Pinhalzinho.

“Avenida Moreira Guimarães presented 2.2 kilometers of congestion during the blockade; Avenida Santos Dumont, 1 km; Av. Radial Leste, 1.8 km; and Av. Francisco Morato, 400 meters”, according to CET note. “In the city, as a whole, the congestion rate was 11 km between 8 am and 9 am.”

This Tuesday, CET installed three more blocking points, at Avenida Engenheiro Armando de Arruda Pereira, at Avendia Santa Catarina and at Avenida Peri Ronchetti

State goes to 2,851 deaths

The data released by the state government indicate a total of 34,053 cases of coronavirus confirmed until this Tuesday, or 1,866 more people with the disease. In the last 24 hours, 197 more people died from the disease, bringing the total to 2,851 deaths.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.